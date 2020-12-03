By RUSS OLIVO
PROVIDENCE – Assuming federal regulators approve the drugs, some 30,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine could be available in the state before January, but it could take until next summer before there’s enough available to reach everybody who wants it, the governor warned Thursday.
“It’s not going to be the flip of a switch,” Gov. Gina Raimondo said during the weekly briefing on coronavirus from Veterans Memorial Auditorium. The vaccines are highly effective and trustworthy, she added, “but they’re going to trickle into Rhode Island over a number of months. They’re not rushing into Rhode Island this month.”
Though relief is in sight, Raimondo pitched the forecast less as a ray of hope than as an admonition to Rhode Islanders to keep following the rules of social distancing as a surge in coronavirus cases pushes hospital capacity to the brink. With 409 people presently hospitalized with COVID-19 and a general test positivity rate of 6.9 percent for the week – up from 6 percent – the state is in the midst of a second wave of infection that’s “far past the peak” of what was seen in the spring, she said.
The Rhode Island Department of Health also reported an even higher test positivity rate on the last 24 hours’ worth of tests – 8 percent – with 1,330 new infections and nine additional fatalities, figures that brought the total infections to date to 60,722 and the death toll to 1,440.
“There is no good news in this data,” the governor said.
The term-limited Democrat also declared she wouldn’t be Joe Biden’s pick for Health and Human Services Secretary, dispelling speculation that’s ramped up in recent weeks as Biden forms his Cabinet.
“My focus is right here in Rhode Island,” Raimondo said near the end of her weekly coronavirus briefing. “I’m working 24/7 to keep Rhode Islanders safe and keeping our economy moving, and I have nothing else to add on that topic.”
In a signpost of how high the new curve of coronavirus is reaching, the state began admitting patients at field hospitals in Cranston and Providence this week. There are 900 beds available – room for a lot more of the sick, Raimondo said. But beds are useless if there are insufficient numbers of healthcare professionals to staff them, which is exactly the threat posed by the current wave of infection.
That’s why Raimondo issued an open call for all unemployed health care workers – including retirees, trainees and out-of-state visitors – to step up. She said the state is prepared to provide them with temporary licenses so they can be deployed wherever they’re needed, whether it’s hospitals, nursing homes or elsewhere.
“I’m asking you to suit and help us out,” she said. “Calling all healthcare workers in Rhode Island.”
In the prevailing climate, Raimondo said it’s more vital than ever to be tested for coronavirus, even if you don’t feel sick. She said the state continues to ramp up testing capacity, particularly in urban areas that are displaying above-average rates of positivity. Testing at McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket, for example, was increased by a third recently, and similar measures are under way in Central Falls, the state hotspot.
Raimondo said the vaccines the state expects to receive first will come from two pharmaceutical companies, Pfizer and Moderna. She estimates that the state could receive about 10,000 doses of Pfizer’s drug by the middle of December, with Moderna supplying an additional 19,000 about a week after that.
The governor said many people want to know how soon the state would be ready to begin distributing those vaccines once they’re in the hands of RIDOH.
“The answer is immediately,” she said. “We’ve got it covered. We’re working on it. We have a plan.”
But Raimondo said both the Pfizer and and Moderna vaccines are two-part medicines. Though both are said to be about 95 percent effective – far better than the average vaccine for, say, seasonal flu – they require an initial dose plus a second, followup injection several weeks later to work properly.
The state is presently developing a technological prompt to remind residents to get the second dose – just one of the hurdles it will have to surmount in order to roll out the medicines safely and effectively.
Both vaccines must be approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration before they will be distributed to the states. The FDA has a meeting scheduled for possible approval of the Pfizer product on Dec. 10. Raimondo said the data indicates the drugs are safe, but she has seated a local team of experts to serve as a “second set of eyes” to review the data and sign off on the distribution of the drugs before a single dose is administered.
Urging Rhode Islanders to have confidence in the vaccines, Raimondo said they should be regarded as safe as any other medicine that is prescribed by a doctor.
But the first in line for the limited, initial supply will be first responders – a broad category of professionals on the front lines of the war on COVID-19 that is likely to include nurses, doctors and health professionals. High-risk individuals, including the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, are also expected to be among the first to receive the vaccine.
Raimondo, however, spoke in very general terms about who the top-priority recipients will be for the first batch and she said the state is still refining the guidelines.
“Help is on the way,” Raimondo said, but it could take “many months before we are all vaccinated with two shots.”
Raimondo’s comments come after she pumped the brakes on the economy harder than at any time since the the springtime peak of the pandemic, with a “two-week pause” that began on Monday. Among other things, she’s rolled back indoor seating capacity at restaurants, already among the businesses hardest hit by the pandemic, and completely shuttered gyms, health clubs, and entertainment businesses like cinemas.
With officials reporting exceptionally good compliance on social distancing and lower-than-expected travel data, Raimondo seemed optimistic that she will end the pause on schedule, Dec. 13. But she’ll continue to mind the data before committing to the date.
For real relief, Raimondo said it might take until well into the summer before the economy gets back fully back on track.
“By the time we get to June, July and August, we’re going to have a fantastic summer,” the governor said.
Follow Russ Olivo on Twitter @russolivo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.