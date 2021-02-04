By JOSEPH B. NADEAU
PAWTUCKET — The COVID-19 pandemic has brought changes to many businesses and organizations throughout the Blackstone Valley over the past year, and now the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council (BVTC) can be counted among them.
As was clearly evident at the Blackstone Valley Visitor Center at 175 Main St. this week, the Tourism Council – founded 36 years ago and headquartered there for the past 21 – is now on the move.
Boxes of Tourism Council materials and program equipment are already packed for temporary storage elsewhere. The organization’s founder and executive director, Robert “Bob” Billington, explained on Tuesday that the BTVC’s offices are moving into 1420 Broad St., the former American Supply Co. manufacturing plant, when its ongoing renovation by the Tai-O Group nears completion in May.
It is a big undertaking, as the pandemic continues to rage and limit public events and business activity. But, as Billington said, the BVTC has no choice given the hardships it has faced from the crisis and the long-range plans of its current landlord, Pet Food Experts, Inc., which operates a distribution operation in Cumberland from inside its 175 Main Street offices.
Pet Food Experts owner Michael G. Baker bought the former Peerless Department Store property from the city in 2014 and relocated the company’s corporate offices to the multi-use building’s second floor, with the intent to expand into additional space as needed.
The Benjamin C. Chester Building, developed by the Pawtucket Redevelopment Agency, has been the Tourism Council’s home since 1996.
The Visitor’s Center – located on the first floor of the building, along with the Tourism Council’s offices – was created with help from the city and the Tourism Council, and grant funding secured by the Blackstone River Valley National Heritage Corridor and other Blackstone Valley Groups.
The Center’s highlight is a map of the Blackstone Valley laid out on its floor that directs visitors to the Blackstone Valley’s many historic locations in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. It also features wall displays telling the Blackstone Valley’s story, and an information desk and a Tourism Council gift shop were staffed during the Center’s hours.
The Center continued to operate after the sale, with the Tourism Council staffing its operations and the city funding its utility and maintenance expenses, until COVID-19 came along, according to Billington.
As concerns over the pandemic took hold last March, the Center closed to the public. The Tourism Council also had to make changes given the hit it took in revenue from its annual fundraising efforts – such as the Polar Express Train running from Woonsocket’s Train Depot – and its many bike and walking tours, cultural events and riverfront activities that had to be postponed or curtailed.
In light of the lost revenues, Billington explained, the Tourism Council would no longer be able to staff the Visitor Center or the gift shop as it had in the past. Instead, it began focusing on the planned move to Central Falls Landing and a new direction of highlighting the river’s potential for recreation, cultural enhancement and economic development.
With its inherent staffing demands, a high standard, stand-alone Visitor Center no longer works under the current resource structure, according to Billington.
It’s possible that the Visitor Center could be connected in some way to the National Park Service’s plans for acquiring the Slater Mill complex across the street from the Old Slater Mill Association in March, but what will actually happen remains unknown.
The cost of operating the center remains a concern, as does the future need of Pet Food Experts for space in its building.
“The ability to pay for it has run out; we’re out of options,” Billington explained. “We pay for the labor, 7 days a week, and in 2020, we lost our revenue,” he added.
The gift shop materials have now been sold online as a fundraiser, and the space used for it is already vacant at 175 Main St.
As with any major transition, there comes a time to look ahead. That is what the Tourism Council is currently doing, according to Billington.
“We are looking for a way to keep the Visitor Center open, and we are looking forward to the move to Central Falls,” he said.
Innovating is something Billington has been doing since he got the idea for the Tourism Council back in the early 1980s and began to approach local officials in communities around the Blackstone Valley for their support in marketing the region’s long-overlooked economic and historic assets.
He was initially turned down by the Town Council in North Smithfield, as members doubted a contribution of $750 for obtaining a need-matching grant was worth the cost. But Billington stuck to it, going before groups like the Greater Woonsocket Chamber of Commerce and many others, to plead the Council’s case.
While the Blackstone River Valley National Heritage Corridor was fighting its way into existence, federal attention to the old Blackstone Canal and the region’s role in the development of the American Industrial Revolution took hold, thanks to the help of Sens. John Chafee and Claiborne Pell, Massachusetts State. Rep. Richard T. Moore and others.
Billington went back to the North Smithfield Council again to get the town’s support and, when the Tourism Council began operating, came up with unique ideas to get its work done.
Those ideas ranged from selling small pieces of limestone from the Conklin Quarry in Lincoln – a “Blackstone Valley Landmark in a Bag” – to the first published map of Blackstone Valley historic sites.
Central Falls Landing is where you can find the Tourism Council’s Samuel Slater overnight canal boat tied up in season, and where it holds Chinese Dragon Boat training sessions for the annual Dragon Boat races Pawtucket had hosted at Festival Pier pre-COVID-19.
The Samuel Slater will likely not set out on new river excursions until 2022, Billington said this week, but the Council has been operating its more open tour boat, the Blackstone Valley Explorer, even during the pandemic with smaller groups and safety precautions.
Michael Martin, program director for the Council, noted that the Council’s Halloween “Swamp Search” cruises went out on the river 80 times in October under one pandemic initiative, and the subsequent “Search for Santa” tours resulted in 130 trips during the holidays.
Those don’t compare to the fundraising pull of the Polar Express train rides that drawn more than 160,000 people to take the journey from Woonsocket to Uxbridge since 2000. The train runs are themed around Chris Von Allsburg’s holiday book and the Warner Brothers Pictures movie and include key characters such as the Conductor and Santa Claus and, of course, hot chocolate and cookies for kids.
One load of the boxed-up items at the Visitor Center contains equipment and materials used for the Polar Express. Billington hopes they can be stored at the train depot, now that the Rhode Island Department of Transportation has taken back the space.
What happens next with the train rides will have to be worked out based on the status of the pandemic, according to Billington.
The Tourism Council has brought on Paul Palange, longtime Blackstone Valley journalist and former general manager of The Times and The Call, to serve as director of fund development while seeking out new funding resources and grant support for the agency.
Billington noted those efforts will include working with the Tourism Council’s longtime partners, Blackstone Valley communities and businesses, the Blackstone Valley Heritage Corridor and even the National Park Service on projects to promote the Blackstone Valley, just as it has always done.
“So we’re not giving up,” Billington said, while explaining that he hopes to find a solution for the Visitor Center question. “We’ve been trying to hold on here as long as possible.”
