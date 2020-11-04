Voters across the state on Tuesday approved the removal of a controversial portion of the state’s name, but the move was not unanimous in northern Rhode Island voting.
The change dropping the “and Providence Plantations” from Rhode Island’s official name was made in acknowledgement of the state’s past role in the transatlantic slave trade during its early history as the Black Lives Matter movement took hold this year in response to injustices against people of color.
Similar concerns had been raised in the 1970s and again in 2010, but the change was never approved.
The area’s voting seemed to reflect a differing view of the topic between urban communities with strong diversity in their populations compared to the suburban communities around them.
Voters statewide cast 240,000 votes, or 52.9 percent, approving the name change, in contrast to the 213,875 votes cast, or 47.1 percent, to reject it.
In Central Falls on Tuesday, a total of 1,991 votes, or 73.3 percent, were cast in favor of the name change and 726, or 26.7 percent, were cast to reject it, according to results from the state Board of Elections.
Voters in Lincoln cast 5,905 votes, or 52.2 percent, to reject the measure and 5,397 votes, or 47.8 percent in favor of it.
Cumberland voters cast 9,042 votes, or 50.6 percent, to reject the proposed change, and 8,829 votes to approve, or 49.9 percent.
In Burrillville, 5,031 votes were cast to reject the change, or 63.8 percent, and 2,850 votes, or 36.2 percent in favor.
North Smithfield voters cast 3,634 votes, or 56.9 percent to reject the change, and 2,757 votes or 43.1 percent in favor of it.
Pawtucket voters approved change 13,473 votes, or 64.7 percent to 7,336 votes, or 35.3 percent.
And in Woonsocket, local voters cast 5,654, votes or 50.8 to approve the name change, and 5,477, or 49.2 percent, to reject it.
In other local decisions on Tuesday’s ballot, Cumberland voters cast 15,319 votes in favor of Mayor Jeffrey J. Mutter’s new term in an uncontested race.
Former Cumberland town council member James K. Metivier was elected to the panel’s contested District 1 seat with 1,680 votes over his opponent, former council member, James T. Higgins, who collected 957 votes.
