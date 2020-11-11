CUMBERLAND — Today is Veterans’ Day, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there are not as many public events to attend in honor of those who have served as there have been in past years.
But there are still ways to remember local veterans who have given so much by fighting for their country, both in past wars and in the conflicts that continue today.
One place to reflect on that service is the Cumberland Monastery on Diamond Hill Road, thanks to the late Wilfrid E. Hebert, one of the area’s World War II veterans and a former prisoner of war of the Germans during the air campaign over Europe.
Hebert died in July 2018, but left a solid reminder of his efforts on behalf of the nation’s soldiers entering combat with a stone cenotaph near the rest of the veteran memorials in the park.
Hebert was able to have the granite tribute to those entering combat erected with the help of veterans groups and town officials back in 2000, and also added a stone bench where he would occasionally sit in his later years.
People who pass by may view Hebert’s memorial as just another of many in the area, but for the old B-17 crewman, it was much more.
Like other young men during World War II, Hebert had seen the face of war when one of the bombers he flew on over Europe was hit by anti-aircraft fire, and two fellow crew members were killed.
He saw combat’s dark side again while serving on the B-17 “Shadrack” for an attack on a munitions factory in Pilsen, Czechoslovakia, on Oct. 23, 1944.
The plane was hit in one of its engines and the 10 member crew attempted to fly home, but ended up only making it to Austria before its final engine began to fail.
Hebert and the rest of the crew bailed out over Landeck, Austria, where they were all captured and held prisoners of the Germans until the war ended in spring 1945.
One of many World War II veterans returning home with sad stories in their memory, Hebert went to work in civilian life but never really left the war behind him.
He became part of a group of Rhode Island veterans who had been held prisoner during their service, a group that included other area residents like the late Alphonse Marcoux Jr. and the late Raymond Noury.
Noury, a former resident of Cass Avenue in Woonsocket who died in December 2013 at age 90, had been the only surviving crewman from the B-24 bomber “Miss Fortune” when it was shot down by the enemy over Nepomuk in the Czech Republic on Feb. 22, 1944.
The plane’s pilot, George Goddard, Rexford Rhodes, Haig Kandarian, Joseph Altemus, Charles Spickard, Oscar Houser, Wayne Nelson, Harold Carter, Roy Hughes and John Goldbach all died and are remembered today on memorials installed at the hillside above Nepomuk where Noury himself had gone to visit them in his later years and was honored by the people he met there.
Marcoux, a longtime resident of North Smithfield whose family had operated Marcoux Chevrolet in Woonsocket, had been captured by the Germans when his infantry unit was overrun during their failed push into Allied territory as part of the Battle of the Bulge in December 1944.
Marcoux would later relate seeing a fellow U.S. soldier shot for trading for a loaf of bread and others being killed by SS troops or dying as his group of POWs was marched to the Magdeburg prison camp where they had to survive harsh conditions.
The local World War II veterans were part of a larger group of area residents who contributed to the war effort, either through direct service in the military or while working for local companies in war production.
Eugene Peloquin of North Smithfield, a retired U.S. Navy captain who had grown up in Woonsocket during the war, said it’s believed that 6,630 soldiers from Woonsocket fought in World War II, and that number included both men and women.
“The reason we had all of these soldiers from Woonsocket is the triple-decker and four-decker apartment buildings here,” Peloquin noted. Other developed cities in Rhode Island, like Providence, with the most, as well as Pawtucket, Central Falls and Cranston also sent high numbers to participate in the war, he noted.
Many came home to tell stories, like Noury, Marcoux, and Hebert, but some never got the chance.
Richard Fazzio, who is still telling his story of survival as a Coxswain operating a landing craft at Omaha Beach on D-Day, can tell you how it felt to lose his brother, Frank Fazzio, on Leyte during the fighting in the pacific.
Frank Fazzio is honored today on a Woonsocket memorial stone noting the loss of nine young men from his Lincoln Street neighborhood during the war.
Hebert worked on the impact of his war service throughout his life and would talk about those challenges even while recounting what had occurred during the war.
“I started going to the Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Clinic at the VA in 1990 and I can cope with it now better than I used to,” he said during an interview with The Call in 2013.
The cenotaph at the Monastery bears a poem Hebert wrote to remember those lost to combat that allows him to speak about his feeling even today.
“No more shall you wander, no more will you roam. The ground this stone is laid on, you can now call your home,” the memorial states.
