EAST PROVIDENCE — Mayor Bob DaSilva Wednesday said there are 123 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Providence, including 101 positive cases at the Orchard View Manor nursing home in Riverside where 10 residents have died from the virus.
DaSilva said there were nine other fatalities at the facility, and while not
confirmed yet, are believed to be cornavirus-related.
In addition, 26 staff members at the facility, including its director, have also tested positive for the virus.
The state now has more than 3,000 cases overall and 87 deaths, with most of them connected to nursing homes.
“It’s a difficult situation and it breaks my heart to have to report this news,” DaSilva said in a videotaped address to city residents Tuesday. “My deepest condolences go out to the families of the deceased and my prayers go out to the families who have loved ones still at the nursing home.”
Orchard View Manor on Tripps Lane is a 160-bed facility privately owned by Athena Health Care Systems, which also manages the Oakland Grove health Center in Woonsocket.
DaSilva along with Fire Chief Glenn Quick and Fire Captain John Benton addressed reporters outside the facility yesterday even as East Providence fire and rescue teams were arriving to respond to a resident in respiratory distress, one of many calls received there this week. After the rescue had cleared, DaSilva said the call was likely COVID-19 related.
DaSilva says he has been in contact with the families of those nursing home residents who died as well as those residents still being cared for. He said staff at the facility are in constant contact with families and are using video conferencing technology to maintain contact.
“It’s heartbreaking to hear their stories. Not being able to be with your loved ones can be very frightening,” he said. “This virus is impacting our most vulnerable community members and we stand ready to help Orchard View with any assistance we can provide.”
According to DaSilva, the staff at Orchard View Manor have been deeply impacted by the virus and are “working through a tremendously difficult situation.”
A total of 26 staff members have tested positive for the potentially-deadly coronavirus, including the director, who has been replaced by an interim director to oversee operations.
“Many of the staff members have become ill with the virus themselves,” the mayor said. “The facility director has himself become ill. Manpower is down and the staff is working through a very difficult situation.”
DaSilva said he has been in contact with the governor’s office, the Rhode Department of Health and senior management at Orchard View and was told that the facility is complying with the DOH guidelines for infection control.
“We also wanted to reach out to see how we can help Orchard View Manor because the biggest concern they have right now is a lack of manpower,” said DaSilva, adding the facility is attempting to recruit additional employees.
In statement released yesterday, Athena Health Care Systems said:
“We have also seen a significant impact on our staff. A number of our health workers have tested positive for COVID-19 and are now self-quarantining and getting the care they need. We fully support them and wish them a healthy recovery. We want to thank them and our entire amazing team for their dedication to their patients and their profession. This has, however, presented staffing challenges at Orchard View. We are doing all we can to fully staff the center, and there have been no interruptions in care at this time. We have asked the state for staffing assistance to ensure that our patients continue to receive the care they need moving forward.”
DaSilva said city residents who wish to donate disinfectant wipes, personal protective equipment, food or anything else for the facility’s staff can email his office at mayorsoffice@cityofeastprov.com.
“Many businesses and people have previously reached out to ask me how they can help during this crisis. I ask you to think of these front line workers, serving our most vulnerable residents,” he said. “These people need help. If you have this many cases and fatalities in one locale, it is very scary. My heart breaks for these people.”
