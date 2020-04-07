CUMBERLAND – The advice from the late Fred Rogers of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood to “look for helpers” in times of stress has been put into action in Cumberland where more than 60 volunteers are working with the town and Cumberland Senior Center to make sure home-bound seniors and food insecure families are getting at least one daily meal during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The town's meal delivery and drive-up program, an outreach effort coordinated in response to the coronavirus outbreak, provided a whopping 1,600 meals to senior citizens and food insecure families during its first week last week.
A collaborative effort between the Town Hall and Senior Center staff, the program resumes this week and will continue as long as the need is there.
“In times like these it's important to remember Mr. Rogers and look for helpers wherever you can find them and there are a lot of helpers in Cumberland,” said Sarah King, the town's community outreach coordinator.
“That's something to be incredibly proud of especially in times like these when the character of the community is shown and demonstrated,” she said.
King said the need to start the emergency food program became apparent early on in the crisis.
“We knew we had to start tapping into our resources based on the number of calls we were getting, and we were getting a lot of calls,” she said.
King says the meal outreach program is actually two programs in one.
The meal delivery for seniors part of it is an expansion of the existing year-round congregate senior lunch program, in which lunches provided by Senior Services, Inc. in Woonsocket are delivered to seniors at the Cumberland Senor Center, Chimney Hill Apartments and Cumberland Manor.
Before the COVID-19 public health crisis, the senior lunch program catered to roughly 30 recipients a day. Last week, the program was expanded due to demand and more than 1,250 meals were delivered to seniors over those five days.
The meals provided for food insecure families were provided by the Rhode Island Food Bank and John Johnson, a Cumberland resident and founder of the Cumberland Holiday Happy Baskets Program. Those meals are available daily for pickup at the Senior Center on Diamond Hill Road.
The Rhode Island Food Bank donated 1,200 meals for the Cumberland effort two weeks ago, and another 1,200 were delivered last week.
During the program's first week last week, more than 300 meals were distributed at the Senior Center.
All meals – whether delivered to seniors or picked up at the Senior Center – are available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A core group of upwards of 60 volunteers - roughly 10 volunteers a day - are taking part in the food outreach program. The volunteers bag and package the food, drive the meals to the home-bound seniors or man the distribution table at the pick up site at the Senior Center.
When King and Cumberland Mayor Jeffrey Mutter put a call out for volunteers a couple of weeks ago, more than 115 people filled out online volunteer forms. Right now, between 50 and 60 volunteers are taking part in the program.
“Last week, we had over 50 volunteers come and dedicate their time and energy to either deliver meals to seniors or working at the distribution table at the Senior Center for the drive-up option,” said King.
“I am a firm believer that you don't find what you have or what you stand for until you are challenged,” Mutter added. “In these times, we are grateful for all of those who have stepped up to this challenge.”
Any senior in need of a meal can contact King by calling (401) 728-2400 ext. 132 or by email at sking@cumberlandri.org.
King says she is amazed at the outpouring of support from the community.
“We could not have accomplished this without the tremendous support and engagement we have seen from this community, especially those volunteers who have come out each and every day since we started this,” she said. “They have put their hearts and souls into this project. It has been amazing to see how they show up each day for their community.”
