WOONSOCKET – Woonsocket will not send mail-in ballot applications to all registered voters ahead of this year’s election, the Board of Canvassers decided unanimously on Thursday.
The decision returns the city’s election process to pre-pandemic times. In 2020, the state used federal funds to send mail-in ballot applications to every registered voter, anticipating a higher number of voters opting to vote by mail to avoid crowded polling places during the pandemic.
This year, the state gave cities and towns the option to continue the practice of sending out applications at their own expense.
“In conversations with the secretary of state, they’re pushing for cities and towns to do this,” said Michael Narducci, manager of the Woonsocket Board of Canvassers.
Narducci estimated that it would cost about $17,000 per election to send out applications, one for the primary and one for the general election. In 2020, Woonsocket saw a return rate of 17% for all the applications it send out. Narducci estimated an even lower rate of return for the 2022 election, since it is not a presidential election year.
“If you had 30% or 40% returns, then it’s interesting to look at, but if it’s just 17% of the voting population, it isn’t much bang for your buck,” said Jeffrey Gaulin, a member of the Board of Canvassers.
The board emphasized that absentee ballots will still be available to those who need or request them, in addition to early in-person voting and the Election Day in-person voting.
Another change the board discussed is increasing the maximum amount of voters in each precinct from 3,000 to 4,000. In doing so, Woonsocket could reduce the number of precincts from 12 to 10.
“We could gain some efficiency,” Gaulin said.
While the board unanimously voted to support doing so, they can’t move forward unless the General Assembly passes legislation authorizing the change. No such legislation has been introduced this session, but Narducci said the city clerk in Cranston has been working on lining up sponsors for a bill.
Narducci pointed to the Middle School at Hamlet, which currently serves about 800 voters, as a good example of a polling location that could be expanded and combined with another precinct to handle an increased capacity.
While the board did express some concerns over parking and accessibility, Narducci said those factors will be taken into consideration during the search for polling locations should the state approve the change.
The city is still waiting to receive the final redistricting files from the General Assembly, which is expected to approve the new maps by the end of the month. Narducci does not expect the new maps to change much about the way elections are run in the city, since Woonsocket’s city councilors all represent the whole city.
Many of the election changes made during the pandemic are included in the Let R.I. Vote Act, which Sen. Dawn Euer, D-Newport, and Rep. Katherine S. Kazarian, D-East Providence, introduced in early January. Among those changes are allowing any voter to request a mail-in ballot for any reason, and doing away with the notary and witness signature requirements for mail-in ballots.
“Free and fair elections are a pillar of our democracy,” Euer said in a statement. “Updating our voting laws to remove unnecessary barriers will make it easier for people to exercise this fundamental right. All Rhode Islanders deserve an opportunity to vote by mail, or early, or on Election Day, in a manner that is safe and secure.”
The Woonsocket Board of Canvassers does not support the Let R.I. Vote Act, particularly because of the looser witness requirements, especially when it comes to mail-in ballots used in nursing homes, where there is a concern about family members or nursing home workers influencing a voter’s choices.
“This group should have to have some legitimate witness and prove you are who you are and you did what you did,” Gaulin said.
