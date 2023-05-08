WOONSOCKET – Only about four people came to the first activist event Jaliyah Joseph organized, but that number grew closer to 100 for the events that would follow.
The first event was a vigil at Cass Park for Nathaniel Woods. Woods was a Black man who was executed in 2020 by the State of Alabama after being convicted of fatally shooting three cops, despite evidence that he was unarmed at the time and a confession from another death row inmate to the murders.
“That really irritated the [expletive] out of me,” Joseph said. She points to the execution as the spark that ignited the following three years of heavy involvement in community activism and organization.
Just over a week after Woods’s execution, Breonna Taylor, a Black woman in Louisville, Kentucky was killed by police executing a search warrant on her apartment. Two months later, George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis Police officer who knelt on his neck during an arrest, leading to massive nationwide protests and spotlighting Taylor’s case and others like it.
Joseph and others organized a peaceful march in Woonsocket from Market Square to City Hall and the Woonsocket Police Department. Over 100 people attended.
A few months later, Joseph and another high school student, Zainabou Thiam, founded Silence in Violence: 401 and began other events, including educational workshops and an arts and poetry night. A later vigil drew a crowd of over 100 people and gave people the space to mourn for lives lost to COVID, overdose, violence or any other tragedy, Joseph said.
“That was basically just a way for the community to come together,” she said. “We were seeing a lot of trauma in the community start to come up.”
Activism and community organizing run in Joseph’s blood. Her great-great-grandfather was the first democratically elected governor of Puerto Rico and her great-grandfather organized community meetings and services for his neighborhood in East Harlem, she said.
“It’s deeply ingrained in my family, so I’m carrying the torch,” she said.
But that didn’t mean it came naturally to her.
“A lot of the time, I was just pretending I knew what was going on,” she said. “I just knew morally what I was doing was right.”
She said she joined the Black Lives Matter Rhode Island PAC without knowing what a PAC – political action committee – was. There, she worked her way through the ranks, up to assistant executive director and most recently secretary. It was through her work with the PAC that she said she began to learn more about the political side of activism: testifying at the Statehouse, holding meetings with legislators, working on campaigns and endorsing candidates.
But the workload skyrocketed quickly in the early days, and Joseph said she got “severely burnt out.”
As a result, Joseph took a step back and focused more on the work she liked the best, work on the ground in the community where she could build relationships with people.
“Doing political work, you don’t see much change quickly,” she explained.
She worked alongside the Blackstone Valley Prevention Coalition, training to administer the overdose reversing drug Narcan and helping to train others. She also got involved with the Woonsocket Health Equity Zone, co-chairing the food access subcommittee, and eventually the Milagros Project, a Woonsocket-based organization launched in 2020 by Bonnie Piekarski.
Joseph said Piekarski has been her most influential mentor. Piekarski started the Milagros Project as a way to counter food insecurity in Woonsocket during the pandemic, but it has since grown both in the services it offers and the region it serves.
Piekarski said Joseph’s passion at such a young age might surprise people.
“I think a lot of people don’t understand how young she is if they don’t know her yet,” she said.
A lot of Joseph’s activist work took place with Zoom classes going on in the background and schoolwork was “on the back burner.”
“If COVID did not hit, I don’t think I’d be doing a lot of this work until later,” she said.
She’s in the Digital Media Program at the Woonsocket Area Career and Technical Center, where she has discovered a new outlet for similar work and leveraged the creative liberty granted for assignments to continue raising awareness about issues in the city. For example, an assignment to tell a story in six photos led Joseph to a homeless encampment, where she photographed the area and a portrait of one of the people living there.
“She’s very thoughtful in what she does,” said Jason Marzini, a WACTC Digital Media instructor. “She’s always thinking of others all the time.”
Next year, Joseph will attend Temple University in Philadelphia, where she plans to continue getting involved in local organizing. Maybe eventually she’ll run for office, she said (though she has already been elected to the student government at WACTC).
Joseph said it can be hard “not seeing the change I want to see in this lifetime,” but then she remembers: “I’m literally 17. I have so much time.”
Follow Stella Lorence on Twitter @slorence3.
