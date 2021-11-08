By JOSEPH B. NADEAU
PROVIDENCE – They are both in their 70s now but for their fans, Tony Dow and Jerry Mathers will always be those sons of Ward and June Cleaver – Wally and Theodore – that charmed America on television’s “Leave it to Beaver” show in the 1950s and 1960s.
That’s why David DiGregario of North Kingstown went to this weekend’s Rhode Island Comic Con at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center and the R.I. Convention Center.
“I came just to meet Jerry Mathers and Tony Dow because I have been watching the show since 1965,” DiGregario said.
In fact, DiGregario still watches Leave it to Beaver on the Me TV network on cable.
“I always put it on and it’s a great show,” DiGregario said.
“It’s a great show with a lot of morals. It just showed a nice family, it was perfection,” DiGregario said.
The show’s formula was for Wally and Theodore “Beaver” Clever and their friends to face problems and challenges that they had to resolve in the best way possible.
The end result left the viewers with a lesson about life and growing up that they might want to apply to their own lives.
And, oh yes, there was the even-handed guidance of their parents along the way that usually helped smooth things out or directed their sons toward making the right decisions.
“It was a great family show and probably the best of all time, and Hugh Beaumont (Ward) and Barbara Billingsley (June) were underrated in their roles, they really were the best mother and father you could have,” DiGregario said.
At their booths next to each other in Comic Con’s Convention Center venue, Dow and Mathers pointed to their six-season, black and white television program as still holding life lessons for viewers today as it did when it debuted in 1957.
Kids after all, need to think about what they do and how that affects their friends and their families.
Mathers said there are still plenty of people today that connect with the values presented in the show, traditional ones like respecting your parents or elderly people.
Those ideals now go out in more than 40 language around the world and to many new families according Mathers.
Mathers sees the continuing interest when people come by the booth, he noted.
“Basically most want to say hi, they say they watched it either as a kid or now they are watching it with their kids because it’s just as relevant now. Kids are pretty much doing the same things,” Mathers said.
The Cleavers related that over the course of 234 episode, 39 completed in each year of its run.
“A lot of the show, each one has a life lesson basically, if you do this and it’s wrong, you’re going to get into trouble and if you don’t, you are going to have a lot better life,” Mathers said.
Dow noted Leave it to Beaver never actually went off the air due to syndication and now can be considered one of the longest airing programs in television.
“It’s one of the only shows, or the only show that’s been on that long, outside of Meet the Press or one of those kinds of shows,” Dow said.
“So people have loved the show for a long time,” he added.
“It’s the life lessons that makes the show different than any other of the shows that were on, I think,” Dow said.
He hasn’t watched all the shows of that era religiously, but noted “one of the great things about our writers, the show was very natural and tried to be like the neighbors next door,” Dow explained.
“And they got rid of the jokes just to have the humor come out of the situations,” Dow added.
The popularity of the program today has lot to do with the work that went into making the Cleavers seem like anyone’s family, according to Dow
“People have been watching the show for a long time,” Dow said.
“It was very natural, like everyone neighborhood,” Dow said.
