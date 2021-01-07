WOONSOCKET — Jennifer Blain had been fighting for months to raze the view-blocking walls she blames for the death of her son, but when she saw it happening on Wednesday the emotions she felt were something less than triumphant.
“It was bittersweet,” she said. “It was great to see it finally removed. Nothing is ever going to bring John back but he was the kind of guy who helped everybody, and I feel like this is kind of his way of keeping others from having to go through what we did.”
Johnathan Blain, 26, was killed on June 7 when his motorcycle was struck by an SUV emerging from between the twin, gateway-style walls that line either side of Walnut Hill Road. Since then, members of the Woonsocket Police Department and numerous city officials had come around to endorsing his mother’s belief that the walls were a high-risk hazard to navigation because they block the view of motorists emerging from Walnut Hill Road onto a frequently busy Diamond Hill Road.
More than 1,320 people also signed a petition on the social activism website change.org calling for the walls to be torn down. The petition was started by Josh Lussier, one of John Blain’s friends.
But it wasn’t until yesterday that it finally happened – the result, Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt says, of a heart-to-heart with the owners of the structure, Ferland Corporation. The walls are part of the Walnut Hill apartment complex, which Ferland owns and manages.
She and Public Works Director Steve D’Agostino had a number of site inspections and conversations with the principals of the company and ultimately everyone decided razing a portion of the walls on either side of Walnut Hill Road was in the best interest of protecting the motoring public, the mayor said.
“We recognized that there was a portion of this wall that needed to come down to try to prevent any other accidents,” Baldelli-Hunt said at
the work site. “Clearly it’s not going to prevent all accidents, but the fact that visibility will be significantly improved will help in preventing another tragedy.”
D’Agostino brought a crew of DPW laborers to the site in the morning, armed with a massive backhoe that began ripping away huge chunks of the brick wall.
Within a few hours, it was possible – for the first time in years – for a motorist to see traffic coursing past Diamond Hill Road from Walnut Hill Road without coming perilously close to a travel lane to get an unobstructed view.
But the wall wasn’t all that vanished as a result of the administration’s negotiations with Ferland Corporation. A landscaping crew also chopped down a towering tree on the south side of Diamond Hill Road, about 30 yards west of the walls.
After city officials surveyed the area with representatives of Ferland, the tree, too, was deemed to be an unnecessary view-clogger.
A large, cube-shaped utility box owned by National Grid at the corner of Walnut Hill is also a problem for motorists, D’Agostino says. The city is in discussions with the utility company about removing it, and indications so far are that it’s staying. But D’Agostino said a large, rusty chain link enclosure that’s supposed to protect the box from vandals will be removed.
The area looked cleaner and less cluttered after the DPW’s work, but D’Agostino said the aesthetics are just a side benefit.
“It’s not a matter of looks; it’s a matter of safety,” he said. “Now you can actually see both lanes of travel well before you come to the intersection.”
After Blain’s death, members of the City Council – including Council President Dan Gendron and Councilman James Cournoyer – urged the city to address the problem walls. Cournoyer raised the volume just a few weeks ago, however, when he said the city has all the power it needs under state law to tear down the walls – and should use it.
But Baldelli-Hunt and D’Agostino said talks with Ferland’s principals, including President John Cooper, weren’t at all confrontational and there was no need to take a hard-line with the company.
“They were very cooperative, very understanding,” Baldelli-Hunt said. “We explained to them we wanted to move as quickly as possible.”
D’Agostino praised Cournoyer, however, for continuing to call attention to the issue.
“My hat’s off to Councilman Cournoyer. He had a concern, he brought it out there as well,” he said. “We took the approach that we meet with the property owners.”
While Jennifer Blain had mixed feelings as she watched the masonry tumble, the North Smithfield resident was pleased that city officials succeeded in getting the job done.
“I think more has happened in the last month than in the previous six,” she said. “It came down so easily, it’s hard to believe it took so long for it to happen.”
But for Blain, the job isn’t finished yet.
The crash that claimed the life of her son also left his passenger, Kim Tanguay, 28, of Lincoln, critically injured and facing a lengthy period of recovery. Since 2015, busy Diamond Hill Road – the city’s main retail strip – has seen roughly 100 motor vehicle accidents, and that’s just in close proximity to the troublesome T-stop where the accident took place.
The death of her son prompted the WPD to ask the Rhode Island Department of Transportation to evaluate the conditions in the area for possible safety improvements. DOT assigned the project to a review committee, and Blain keeps tabs on its continuing work.
She believes RIDOT will ultimately call for putting Diamond Hill Road on a “diet” from the traffic light at Job Lot east to Bound Road. That means the existing road could be slimmed down from four lanes to two – one in either direction.
She supports the move.
“People fly up and down Diamond Hill Road,” she said. “If you narrow that to one lane of travel you’re now going to restrict the speed people can travel there. I think that will make a huge difference in combination with these walls coming down.”
