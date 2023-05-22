WOONSOCKET – In-coming kindergarteners are getting a taste of what school will be like in the fall through the Woonsocket Education Department’s revamped “Passport to Kindergarten” series of events throughout the spring.
“It provides multiple opportunities for exposure to kindergarten activities, rooms, staff,” said Elizabeth Campanelli, a speech therapist at Pothier-Citizens who helped plan the events.
Each event in the series follows the same format. Students are welcomed at the front door and given a small drawstring backpack and their “passport,” which guides them and their parents through rotating stations of activities in different classrooms. The activities include reading, math and movement – small doses of the classroom activities they can expect in September. Students walk away with a bag full of goodies they picked up at the various stations.
Everyone starts the evening in the cafeteria, where community organizations, including the Woonsocket Health Equity Zone and the Harris Library, are set up at tables to answer questions.
“We didn’t want it to be an orientation,” Campanelli said. “It should be fun.”
The series began at Pothier Elementary on March 1 and has been making its way through each of the elementary school campuses, with the last being Harris Elementary on June 14. Any student can go to any campus’s event regardless of whether that will be their home-campus in the fall.
The Passport to Kindergarten series builds off of a similar program the district did over a decade ago, Campanelli said. Back then, the program was hugely successful, but funding for it dried up and it hasn’t been put on since.
This year, the program is funded through a grant awarded by First 10, a project affiliated with the nonprofit Education Development Center that provides technical assistance to communities, districts and state departments. Though planning the series at the district level provides uniformity across campuses, the goal is to eventually have each campus host their own Passport event, she said.
The district partnered with Woonsocket Head Start, the federal and state funded early education program, to plan the Passport series and make sure families knew about it. The goal of the series is twofold: exposing children to a school environment and increasing preschool registration.
“We are really seeing such a change in kids coming out of the pandemic,” said Kathryn Mottau, the parent liaison and a social worker at Globe Park Elementary.
Mottau said she tabled at all of the Passport events so far and the kids seemed more excited than nervous to be entering kindergarten. Giving students and families a chance to meet school faculty and community partners in a casual, low-stress environment is incredibly beneficial, she said.
Having early exposure to the school environment is especially helpful for children who did not attend preschool, which is more common for incoming kindergarteners who were preschool-aged during the pandemic, staff said.
“You can see the kiddos who have gone to preschool have that leg up,” Campanelli said.
Lauren Dunphy, a pre-k teacher at Pothier, said she’s noticed a lot of kids have come through her classroom in the past few years who aren’t showing the same social development as their peers.
“Kindergarten is hard now,” she said. “It’s a whole different environment.”
She said the expectations for preschool and kindergarten have changed slightly in the past few years and the Passport events give parents the opportunity to ask questions about what their child is expected to know academically and socially.
The district has been working hard to increase kindergarten registration early because teachers and school administrators depend on accurate data to plan for the coming school year. Campanelli said the district has good partnerships with Head Start and most other local preschools but has also been doing outreach directly into neighborhoods to catch kids who are not attending preschool.
Though the district held a kindergarten registration day in March at Hamlet Middle School, parents can also get help with registration at the Passport events, especially if they don’t feel comfortable or are unable to register online on the district website.
“Family involvement is huge,” said Lisa Karmozyn, a WED psychologist. “We try to encourage the whole family to be involved.”
At the Leo Savoie Elementary Passport event on Wednesday evening, Karmozyn was dressed up as Clifford the Big Red Dog, much to the delight of the evening’s younger attendees.
“Kids in the hallway were just walking up and hugging me,” she said. “I’d be Clifford again. I don’t mind. The kids loved it.”
Down the hall, Cassandra Dexter was with her two children, Xavier and Nevaeh Ruano, who were practicing spelling their names with letter beads. Nevaeh is getting ready to enter kindergarten in the fall, joining her nine-year-old brother at Leo Savoie.
Dexter said the Passport event was helpful for kids and parents.
“It helps us instead of just coming into the one-time meeting,” she said.
She said Nevaeh was in pre-K during the pandemic and had to do some of it on Zoom. Now, she’s excited to start kindergarten in the fall.
“I’m sure she’ll be shy at first but she’s not a shy child,” Dexter said.
