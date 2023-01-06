WOONSOCKET – The last vacancy on the Woonsocket Housing Authority’s Board of Commissioners remains unfilled while city and WHA lawyers work out dueling appointments to the seat.
As of Thursday, neither the city’s law department nor attorneys for the WHA had issued an opinion yet on who should fill the seat – Michael Dubois, who was appointed by former Mayor Daniel Gendron in November, or John Egan, who was appointed by Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt in October.
Gendron, in one of his last acts as mayor, appointed Dubois along with Arthur Benoit, who filled the second of two seats reserved for residents of WHA properties. The letters of appointment, dated November 28, were attached to the City Council’s public agenda for the December 5 meeting and filed with the City Clerk’s office. When reached by phone on Tuesday, City Clerk Christina Harmon said she had not personally received anything related to WHA board appointments in October.
At the last WHA board meeting on December 20, only Benoit had taken his seat on the board.
Dubois came forward to speak during the public comment section of the meeting, saying that his appointment had been placed “on hold” after another commissioner had informed Chairman Michael Houle of the conflicting appointments.
“From this point on, I was shut off from all communications and a directive was given not to send me any documents until further notice,” Dubois said, explaining that he had been in the process of being onboarded and had already received a laptop and “several documents” from Interim Executive Director Vasiliki “Celia” Milios.
“Chairman Houle, I do not understand why you decided to come after me, personally,” he said. “I am being targeted, personally. Politics cannot be part of this board. If you were instructed by someone to attack me, we have a whole other problem, but since you are not indicating such, it leaves me puzzled as to why you are placing my appointment on hold.”
At the meeting and in an interview with The Call, Houle denied the hold was personal and said he had a responsibility as chairman to instruct the legal counsel to study the issue. He also said he was only informed of the two appointments when Dubois emailed him personally.
“Mike Houle does not have a problem with either candidate,” he said. “We just want an answer. Who is sitting in that seat? I’d welcome either one of them.”
Houle said the problem stemmed from disruptions to the city administration following the removal hearings of Baldelli-Hunt. Her letters of appointment from October 3, just two days before the council voted to remove her, stalled on a staffer’s desk during Gendron’s time in office, he said.
“Nobody ever followed through on those appointments,” he said. He added that Benoit’s appointment did not suffer the same conflict because he was filling one of the two resident commissioner seats.
Egan confirmed to The Call that he received verbal notification of his appointment from the Mayor’s office on October 3 but only received the official letter recently. He also said he had been approached by Houle about taking the position a few months prior to hearing from the Mayor’s office.
“He approached me, I was honored,” Egan said. “I’m a lifelong city resident more than willing to better the city.”
Since then, Egan said he has not received any kind of onboarding and has not attended any of the board meetings, including the most recent one on December 20.
“I’m just hanging tight until someone tells me I’m on the board or not,” he said.
The board has been down one member for almost a year and the second vacancy opened in September, according to board meeting minutes. The city’s law department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
