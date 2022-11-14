WOONSOCKET – Four candidates are being considered to take over as Woonsocket Housing Authority executive director, including Acting Executive Director Vasiliki “Celia” Milios.
All four candidates were interviewed by the Board of Commissioners last month, and had the option to conduct their interviews publicly rather than in a closed session. Only Milios chose to conduct her interview publicly, and the names of the other three candidates remain confidential.
“I think I am very transparent with the board,” Milios said during her interview. “In order for this to be successful, it has to be a meeting of the minds, and I’m completely open to that. I’ve got to be honest with you, that is why I’m here in open session. I have nothing to hide.”
Board of Commissioners Chairman Michael Houle said all four candidates were asked “basically identical questions.” The board has not reached a decision yet, and Houle said he is unsure when they will be expected to announce one.
In addition to more general questions about her background and qualifications, Milios was asked by Houle what her position is on unions.
“I don’t have an opinion one way or the other,” she answered. “My goal or my mission is to look toward the best interest of the Woonsocket Housing Authority, and also to look to the best interest of the employees, and you have to come to a happy medium. That’s where you have negotiations, but I don’t tilt either way.”
Houle told the Call he asked about unions because he’s a “big believer” in unions, having been in one for most of his career, and wants to ensure that the next executive director can commit to following the contracts and arbitration policies that govern the two unions working at WHA.
“When you have contracts, you follow them,” he told the Call. “You operate within the framework that’s been established.”
Commissioner Steve D’Agostino, who also serves as the city’s public works director, told Milios that he was looking for someone who “doesn’t create problems.”
“I’m looking for someone who works with the organization, the members, the employees here,” he said. “I’m looking for someone who continues to upgrade and rehabilitate the properties. And just, quite frankly, I’m looking for someone who is going to work and be transparent with this board.”
D’Agostino told the Call that he was “not really excited” by any of the candidates, and feels no pressure to select someone from this pool.
“I’m not just going to fill [the position] just to fill it,” he said. “I’m not sure we’ll be able to do it this round. I’m not ready to commit yet.”
He added that his line of questioning for all four candidates was impacted “quite a bit” by the controversy that plagued the end of former Executive Director Robert Moreau’s time, particularly his emphasis that the new permanent executive director foster transparency with the board. D’Agosino was the only member of the board to vote against removing Moreau after a hearing in April over the findings of an investigation into wage and contract discrepancies.
“I always felt Moreau did a good job there, as far as managing,” he said. “That agency has been plagued with problems over the years. It’s been, for lack of a better term, a gold old boys’ club, and that’s what I’m trying to get away from.”
Milios was appointed as acting executive director in October of 2021 after Moreau was put on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation. Prior to that, she worked for the WHA finance department, a role she still holds in addition to acting director, and before that, she has experience with the risk management department of Citizens Bank and with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.
In her first few months as acting director, Milios had to deal with the fallout from an audit and independent investigation which both suggested wrongdoing by three director-level employees, including Moreau. Though Moreau’s contract was terminated by the board, it was Milios’s decision to terminate former Human Resources Director Katrina Lapierre and former Security Manager Roger Biron after hearings before the board.
Since then, she has assumed the duties of human resources director, and announced a slate of security upgrades in tandem with the new security manager, Michael Reilly.
Milios told the commissioners that prior to being appointed acting executive director, she didn’t have a lot of exposure to the organization as a whole, and has since grown into the role.
“What has affected me the most, and I think I can say it has grounded me, and it has made me appreciate this job is honestly giving back, and it’s giving back to the residents,” she said. “It’s giving back to the elderly. It’s giving back to the disabled. It’s giving back to those that are in poverty.”
By Stella Lorence
Follow Stella Lorence on Twitter @slorece3.
