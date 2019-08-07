WOONSOCKET — The oversight agency that monitors how the Woonsocket Housing Authority spends federal dollars is recommending that it repay the government $1.9 million because it was spent on capital improvements that did not meet the required controls for environmental review.
Additionally, the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Office of Inspector General is instructing the WHA to provide documents showing than another $1.4 million it spent on public housing upgrades was the result of sound competitive bidding practices.
That’s the upshot of an OIG audit of the WHA’s Capital Fund activities that began shortly after former WHA Director Christine O’Connor was placed on leave last summer. She later resigned on terms that were protected by a non-disclosure agreement she made with the WHA.
“We’re addressing the issues,” said WHA member Marc Dubois, who was chairman when the audit began. “All this was done by the previous administration...and we’re making a corrective action plan to address these issues and findings.”
The OIG examined financial records for 14 projects covered in the WHA’s 5-year Capital Fund program that commenced in 2014. They included roof replacements, new doors, attic draft-stopping and utility improvements in the city’s largest public housing complexes – among them, the Veterans Memorial and Morin Heights family housing developments, Parkview Manor, Kennedy Manor, and Crepeau Court.
“Authority officials did not always administer the Capital Fund program in accordance with HUD requirements,” the 29-page audit report says. “Specifically, they did not always ensure that Capital Fund activity costs were eligible and supported.”
The deficiencies occurred because the WHA “did not have adequate policies and procedures or always follow them to ensure that” they were executed in compliance with HUD’s requirements for environmental review and competitive bidding, the report says.
Sometimes, the report said, the WHA failed to notify the city of construction activities, although it was the city that was responsible for performing environmental reviews to see whether the projects involved hazardous materials that required mitigation. On other occasions, the city improperly classified certain construction-related activities as exempt from review, including some that involved the disturbance of materials containing asbestos or lead.
The audit found that WHA officials did not always follow procurement requirements because they started the bid process too close to obligation deadlines. As a result the WHA spent more than $1.4 million for “unsupported costs” and is on track to spend an additional $125,491 for ineligible costs. The OIG is recommending that the WHA “deobligate” the latter sum, essentially meaning that it halt payment on those commitments.
The report says the WHA “did not always maintain adequate records to detail the significant history of their procurements to support that they complied with requirements.”
“Specifically, they did not always document an independent cost estimate, follow sole-source procurement requirements, document evaluations and negotiations for engineering and architectural activities, and competitively procure one architectural and engineering activity. They also exceeded contract terms and did not adequately document that one bidder was a responsible bidder.”
On the issue of service acquisition, the OIG concluded that the WHA spent more than $1.4 million without providing to HUD “assurances that procurements were always fair and open and that costs were reasonable in accordance with HUD requirements.”
Despite the recommendations of the OIG, Dubois said HUD has not made a demand to the WHA for any reimbursement. Dubois referred questions to Richard Levesque, who succeeded him as chairman of the WHA after the audit commenced. Levesque referred questions to WHA Director Robert Moreau.
In a letter that’s appended to the audit report, Moreau provided a response to an earlier draft of the OIG’s findings. In it, he defended the WHA’s spending, saying all the projects at issue were necessary.
“After reviewing the audit draft, I must say and it must be stated, it was proven the WHA never used any money illegally, immorally, or unnecessarily on projects,” Moreau wrote. “The agency completed all projects meeting all codes and regulations. The deficiencies noted in the draft audit reported deemed unsatisfactory do not reflect the due diligence taken by the Authority on these projects.”
Moreau said “every cent of the Capital Fund was used exactly as submitted to HUD.”
The executive director also protested the OIG’s recommendation that HUD be reimbursed, through non-federal dollars, for the money it claims was spent on projects flawed by poor regulatory controls.
He said “the magnitude of the repayment of the money would be detrimental to the WHA to continue to provide safety, quality and affordable housing to all our residents.”
Reached by phone, Moreau said he has not heard from HUD since he responded to the draft and is not sure how the agency intends to deal with the OIG’s recommendations.
“I have never really heard from them on a final decision,” he said. “These numbers are only recommendations and they are by no means carved in stone.”
A former policeman, Moreau was appointed by the WHA to succeed O’Connor in January. He is the fourth executive director of the WHA since 2014.
In a preamble to the report, the OIG said it initiated the audit partly because it had not subjected to the WHA to such fiscal scrutiny in over a decade. Another reason for the audit, the OIG said, was that it had received a complaint regarding the WHA’s purchase of a property adjacent to St. Germain Manor that it later demolished. The complainant, who was not identified in the audit, questioned whether the WHA overpaid for the property.
