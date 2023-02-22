WOONSOCKET – Council member John Ward officially called for an opinion from City Solicitor Michael Lepizzera into the conflicting appointments to the Woonsocket Housing Authority Board of Commissioners at Monday’s City Council meeting.
One seat on the WHA board remains vacant while the WHA’s legal team prepares their own opinion, which Chairman Michael Houle has repeatedly said is expected soon. The conflict stems from dueling appointments to the seat, one by Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and one by former Mayor Daniel Gendron. Though Baldelli-Hunt drafted a letter of appointment in October, two months before Gendron’s letter, it was never filed with the City Clerk while Gendron’s was.
Ward cited the state law that dictates how cities and towns appoint members of their housing authority commissions: “The mayor shall file with the city clerk a certificate of the appointment or reappointment of any commissioner, and the certificate is conclusive evidence of the due and proper appointment of the commissioner.”
“We have an appointment, we have a filing with the clerk that is ‘conclusive evidence,’” Ward said. “I’m not even sure we need an opinion from the solicitor because the state law says that it is conclusive evidence whether the solicitor believes it is or not, because the statute says that, and I don’t know why we can’t get an opinion that simply regurgitates the statute to say that was a valid appointment.”
He then urged Michael Dubois, Gendron’s appointment, to show up to the next WHA board meeting and “demand” to be part of the meeting and “participate fully.”
Lepizzera responded that even if he issues an opinion, he does not have the authority to force the WHA board to accept it.
“There are people in this room who think that I have the final say on this. I do not,” he said. “I’ve been urging since this first came up in December to have a complaint for declaratory relief marked up before a Superior Court judge for a Superior Court judge to decide this.”
Council member Brian Thompson, who attended the most recent WHA meeting, confirmed to The Call that Monday night was the first he’d heard of the solicitor asking for a final ruling from the Superior Court.
“It was pretty obvious that the City Solicitor felt it wasn’t in his purview to make the ruling,” he said. He added that the council has been assured by Public Works Director Steve D’Agostino, who sits as vice president of the WHA board, that a legal opinion from the WHA attorneys is expected within the next week or two.
Baldelli-Hunt offered a different possible solution.
“You can put in legislation, at the next meeting, asking the General Assembly for a reset button to reappoint seven members to the housing authority,” she told the council.
Similar legislation was approved in 2002 under former Mayor Susan Menard to expand the WHA Board from five members to seven, with the two additional members being residents of WHA housing. Baldelli-Hunt suggested that if the council does ask the General Assembly to amend the WHA board, they clarify further that one of the resident members be from a senior high rise and the other from one of the family developments.
The Board of Commissioners, however, was more concerned in its most recent meeting on Friday with making sure the responsibilities of the executive director were covered after former Interim Executive Director Vasiliki “Celia” Milios submitted a same-day resignation letter earlier last week.
The board was informed by WHA legal counsel that three potential candidates had already been contacted to take on the position in an interim capacity; one declined and the other was a “maybe.” Both had experience leading other housing authorities. Because counsel was only in informal talks with those candidates, their names were not released publicly.
The board will follow the WHA’s federally-approved emergency procurement policy to hire an acting executive director, and the WHA attorneys advised they would run it past the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development regional office in Boston as a courtesy.
More pressing, however, was designating a current WHA employee to sign documents on behalf of the executive director. Without making that designation, critical functions of the authority stalled, including paying employees, sending out requests for proposal, paying vendors for services and leasing new units.
Procurement Officer Susan Castrataro said most current employees were reluctant to take on signing for work even in their own department, let alone for the entire authority, because of being reprimanded in the past by previous administrations.
“Everything has virtually stopped because we have no one in that position,” Castrataro told the board. “No one has come forward.”
Deputy Police Chief Thomas Calouro, who sits on the board, said he could give his word that there would be no “witch hunt.”
“If you’re making a reasonable decision based on reasonable facts, you’re going to be fine,” he said.
By the end of the meeting, Castrataro had agreed to sign the payroll for two weeks. Milios’s other responsibilities as Finance Director, a position she had continued to fill while acting as executive director, were passed on to two other current finance department employees. Castrataro had been reluctant to accept the signing authority because she will be retiring at the end of the month.
The board’s next meeting is on Thursday. In addition to receiving an update on the applications received for the permanent executive director position and for the emergency “executive director consultant” search, the board will have a discussion and vote on the Rhode Island law cited by Ward in Monday’s meeting “as it pertains to proper WHA Board of Commissioner appointments,” according to the public agenda.
