WOONSOCKET – New Woonsocket Housing Authority Executive Director Todd Boisvert sat through his first official Board of Commissioners meeting on Thursday, where the focus was on filling the remaining vacancies in his administration.
Boisvert, a former Woonsocket Police captain who returned to the city this year after living in Maine, started earlier this month after a six-month search by the board and over a year with an interim in the position.
“I missed Woonsocket,” Boisvert told The Call. “Leaving here, I never thought I’d be standing here saying that.”
He said he applied to the executive director position prior to moving back to Woonsocket and had his first of two interviews about three weeks after he moved back. Though he worked at WPD at the same time as Board Chair Michael Houle, Boisvert said the two did not stay in close contact while he was in Maine.
At the meeting, Boisvert informed the board he was moving forward with an internal candidate for the finance director position, a post formerly filled by Vasiliki “Celia” Milios, who retained the role while also serving as interim executive director. The finance position had been posted publicly and Boisvert said the authority received about a dozen applications, which will be examined if the internal candidate doesn’t work out.
He also informed the board that he has held off on soliciting applications for a replacement procurement officer, vacated by a retirement last month, until he can confirm the wording of the job specifications with the union that covers the position.
Filling those vacancies has been a top priority for both the board and the authority, and multiple commissioners said they were glad to finally have an executive director in place to make those hires.
“I think I bring stability,” Boisvert told The Call. “The housing authority has been in some difficult times… and I feel I bring some stability to the organization. I’m just hoping people give me a chance.”
He credited the employees who have stepped up during the executive director search with keeping the WHA on track and helping him get oriented.
“There’s a lot of great employees here,” he said.
The board voted on Thursday to allow Boisvert to enter into an agreement with the Teamsters Local to award stipends to those union employees who worked beyond their job specifications to fill gaps and vacancies.
Boisvert also announced that a major security initiative championed by Milios and current Security Manager Michael Reilly to switch to a photo ID entry system is almost completely implemented. Only Morin Heights has yet to make the switch but is expected to do so soon. Security guards at the four high rises are now able to check the photo on the key card with the person swiping in if needed.
Thursday’s meeting also saw Deputy Police Chief Thomas Calouro elected to take over as vice chair from Nicholas Gassey. Houle was reelected to lead the board, though only after Lucienne Cote’s nomination of new Commissioner Michael Dubois died for lack of a second. Gassey nominated Houle for reelection.
“I think the general public hasn’t been too kind,” Gassey said. “I feel that now that we’re in the home stretch, I’d like to see you enjoy the fruits of your labor.”
