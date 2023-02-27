WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Housing Authority Board of Commissioners received their attorneys’ legal opinion on the conflicting appointments and voted to send it to the City Solicitor for the opportunity to issue an opinion of his own.
The 23-page document was not released to the public due to attorney-client privilege and was only discussed in executive session at Thursday’s night’s meeting. The board voted to give City Solicitor Michael Lepizzera until March 10 to issue an opinion if he chooses to do so; after that, the board will reconvene and vote on their next action.
WHA attorney Louise Marcus told the Call after the meeting that the board’s choice to send Lepizzera the opinion was a “professional courtesy” but that she doesn’t know what holding it would have on the board’s decision if he does choose to issue his own opinion.
The long-awaited opinion comes just days after the City Council publicly asked Lepizzera to issue an opinion during their regular meeting Monday night. Lepizzera expressed reservations about doing so and said he had been asking since December, when news of the double appointment broke, for a Superior Court judge to issue a final ruling on the matter.
The board is back to having two vacant seats after Arthur Benoit resigned his position last week. Chairman Michael Houle said Benoit gave no reason for his resignation, and Benoit was absent at Thursday’s meeting. Benoit was former Mayor Daniel Gendron’s second appointment during his short term following the removal of Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, along with Michael Dubois, whose appointment is the one under question.
Benoit’s resignation from the board does not make room for both contested appointees to sit on the board, however, because he was filling one of two seats reserved for residents of WHA housing. The other resident seat is currently filled by Lucienne Cote.
The WHA is also still struggling to fill several director-level positions, both temporarily and permanently, since former Interim Executive Director Vasiliki “Celia” Milios submitted a same-day letter of resignation last week. Marcus updated the board Thursday and said she had received seven applications for a permanent executive director – the application window for which closes on March 10 – and had reached out to five people to fill the post on an interim basis.
Of those five people, who are remaining anonymous while talks with Marcus are informal, three said no, one was a “maybe” and one has not yet responded, Marcus said. Marcus also said the two “front-runners” would come in with teams, which would alleviate the strain on current employees filling in as finance director and human resource director. Milios, who had been finance director before being appointed executive director, had been filling both roles before she left.
The board planned to meet again on Tuesday to discuss and vote on compensation for the current employees who are taking on those additional responsibilities.
