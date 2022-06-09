WOONSOCKET – Woonsocket High School seniors got to once again walk the halls of their elementary and middle schools as the “Senior Walk” tradition returned after three years of the event being canceled due to the pandemic.
“It’s a really special day,” Superintendent Patrick McGee told the roughly 150 seniors gathered in the WHS auditorium. “Some of your are going to see teachers you had in middle school, some of you are going to see teachers you had in elementary school, and they’re going to be so excited to see you.”
Seniors dressed up in their caps and gowns to visit the schools and set an example for the younger students who lined the hallways cheering and giving out high fives.
“It’s great for our seniors because they’re stars here,” McGee said. “They’re stars in the community. It shows the younger students in the district what they can accomplish.”
The tradition started in 2016, though it used to start by visiting the elementary schools. This year, six school buses took everyone to Villa Nova middle school first, and from there the seniors walked next door to Hamlet. Then, the buses split up to visit the elementary schools. McGee explained that they have all students visit both middle schools because teachers sometimes move between them.
Joseph Truong, a senior who attended Bernon Heights Elementary School and Hamlet Middle School, said he remembered his older sibling participating in the Senior Walk.
“I’m just happy I get to experience it,” Truong said.
Marie Gentile, an eighth grade social studies teacher at Hamlet, recognized a lot of her students as they paraded through the hall.
“Those are our babies from four years ago,” Gentile said. “They all look so mature now compared to when we had them.”
She said the teachers usually spend the week before the Senior Walk going through old yearbooks and documents to figure out which students will be graduating, so they can recognize their students as they pass through.
“There’s nothing like the feeling of a kid who hasn’t seen you for four years going ‘MISS!’ and giving you a big hug,” she said.
At Bernon Heights Elementary School, returning students were greeted with snacks, roses and handmade signs.
“You have no idea how long we wait for this day,” fourth grade teacher Debra Steers said, wiping away tears.
The hallways were decorated with red and white streamers and balloons, and “Pomp and Circumstance” blasted through the school’s speakers layered with cheering from the school’s current elementary schoolers.
“Thank you for coming back!” Steers called as the seniors returned to the bus. “You made my day – maybe my year!”
