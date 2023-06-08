WOONSOCKET – Students and faculty alike shed some tears on Tuesday during the annual “Senior Walk,” where graduating Woonsocket High School seniors return to their former middle and elementary schools to walk the halls one last time.
“This is one of my favorite days,” said Hamlet English teacher Emily Rand, after giving out several hugs. “It’s so great to see the progression.”
She said most of her students are shorter than her when she teaches them, but they return for the Senior Walk towering over her. The class of 2023 was particularly special, too, she said.
“That class just jived so well,” she said. “They were all brilliant. They all cared about school.”
The Senior Walk tradition began in 2016 but was suspended for three years during the pandemic, returning for the first time last year. Seniors don their caps and gowns and board several school buses for the short ride over to the neighboring middle schools before splitting up to visit the district’s six elementary schools. Current students line the halls with homemade signs, cheering as the graduates pass through, getting a peek at their own futures.
“We always talk about, in my class, we talk about learning for life,” said Mitchell Cohn, a fourth grade teacher at Leo Savoie. “There’s more to just what they’re doing now. This is that next phase in life.”
Former Leo Savoie students were greeted by Principal Donna Coderre, who showed off word cloud posters she had made for each former student with their fifth grade photo on it. She began explaining that the seniors could take the posters home after the graduation ceremony on Friday but stopped short when she set eyes on senior Jared L’Etoile.
“You have a beard!” She said to laughter from the students and staff. “Is that even legal?”
Coderre also boasted about the successful class from Leo Savoie, which includes the valedictorian for the second year in a row, she said.
Cohn remembered Valedictorian Alexandra Hays as “just sweet, kind and extremely hard-working.”
“It’s no shocker she is who she is today,” he said. “All of them. This is a super special class.”
Linda Becker, a 25-year veteran of the Woonsocket Education Department and a fifth grade teacher at Leo Savoie, said this year’s Senior Walk is especially emotional for her because it is likely to be her last; she is retiring after this year.
“They were delightful,” she said of this year’s graduating seniors. “Everyone individual, special.”
She said she plans to come back to see her last class of fifth graders graduate high school, but as the class of 2030, they still have a ways to go.
“It’s a great thing to see,” she said. “It inspires them to know that this is a journey and I’ll see them someday in their maroon and white.”
Follow Stella Lorence on Twitter @slorence3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.