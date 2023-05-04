WOONSOCKET – Alexandra Hay and Daneisha Rodriguez share a friendship, a passion for reading and an inner drive that propelled them to valedictorian and salutatorian respectively.
Next year, they will also share a college campus as two members of the Brown University freshman class.
“I kind of just told myself, ‘You have to make a better life for yourself,’” Rodriguez said, adding that she’s the first in her family to attend college. “Nobody in my family knew I was good at school. I think they’re just really proud to have someone in the family be able to go.”
Hay and Rodriguez met during their junior year in an advanced English class, and both plan to pursue English Literature studies at Brown in the fall.
“I grew up reading,” Hay said. “My mom always tells this story that she would read to me before bed and I’d always ask for more and more stories.”
She said Brown became her dream school when the actress Emma Watson, who shares the same scholarly inclination as her breakout character Hermione from “Harry Potter,” attended, graduating in 2014 with a degree in English Literature. Hay applied early decision and was accepted in December.
Rodriquez’s passion for reading was fostered in school libraries, which she said were a “safe space” since she moved schools frequently, especially when she was younger.
“Every school has a library,” she explained. She plans to pursue a career in the publishing industry.
Rodriguez’s path to Brown was through the prestigious QuestBridge program, a national nonprofit that provides resources and scholarships to high-achieving low-income students. Although Rodriguez thought she would go out of state for college, Brown was still one of her top choices, she said, and she felt “no weight on her chest” while meeting her soon-to-be peers at admitted students day.
Although both Hay and Rodriguez can rattle off an impressive list of accomplishments, awards and involvement from their high school careers, they both said they were most proud of being able to juggle everything on a day-to-day basis.
“Even now, we’re like, how did we make it through that?” Hay said.
In addition to editing her church’s newspaper, serving on Student Council and working in a retirement home, Hay has also made dance a central part of her life. She began dancing at age five at the same studio her mother danced at when she was little and eventually switched studios in order to pursue dance competitively. She has also taught dance.
Rodriguez participated in a wide range of after-school clubs, including the science and math club “SMILE,” a book club and an environmental club. She also served on Student Council and worked with Connecting for Children and Families as both a summer counselor and a homework helper. After moving around so much, Rodriguez said being able to attend the same school for four consecutive years motivated her to get involved.
“I wanted to do anything I could because I was able to stay,” she said.
Although they have not yet begun working on their graduation speeches, both students had some advice to share.
Hay said it’s important to stay focused on what matters to you, especially in the face of pressure from peers. She tries to set a good example for her younger sister, a sophomore at Woonsocket High School, and said she hopes that in a couple years her sister will be top her of class, too.
Rodriguez said she wants her peers in Woonsocket to know “you can still make it,” even if it feels like there isn’t a lot of support or options.
WHS Principal Jeffrey Guiot said the two friends represent “everything that exemplifies a Villa Novan” and described them as “dedicated, hard-working, dynamic and resilient.”
“They are leaders in and out of the classroom and role models to all of our students,” he said in a statement. “They exemplify a passion for excellence.”
