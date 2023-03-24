PAWTUCKET – Candles flickering in semi-darkness. A fireplace hung with a kettle – no, make that a cauldron. A silence that is not quieting but ominous.
Feels like the perfect setting for a witch, or the devil.
And so it is, for Burbage Theatre Company’s production of “Witch,” a fable about making deals with the devil.
Rising playwright Jen Silverman loosely based “Witch” on a Jacobean-era drama, “The Witch of Edmonton,” written about 1621. That story is about a woman, shunned by her neighbors, who takes revenge by selling her soul to the devil.
In Silverman’s play, the supposed witch, Elizabeth Sawyer, is the one character who thinks twice about making such a deal. Meanwhile, two others jump at the chance for vengeance: Cuddy Banks, the emotionally conflicted son of wealthy Sir Arthur Banks; and Frank Thorney, a poor man angling for Sir Arthur’s favor and fortune.
The devil, here known as Scratch, isn’t a stereotypical devil; he is a smooth-talker who thinks of himself as a salesman. As easy as his work is with Cuddy and Frank, he has to approach Elizabeth again and again, trying to figure her out and find the right sales pitch.
Sub-plots involve relationships among Cuddy, Frank and Winnifred, a maid in Sir Arthur’s castle, all well portrayed by Alex Crespo Rosario, Jared Nobrega and Mary Mullane, respectively.
The story feels set in the past, but the dialogue is contemporary, as are the parenting worries of Sir Arthur, played with humor -- and heart -- by Aaron Morris.
The most interesting and original aspect of Silverman’s play is the relationship that develops between Scratch and Elizabeth. That concept alone – plus outstanding work by the two actors -- makes “Witch” worth seeing.
With discerning attention to emotion and pacing, director Allison Crews leads those fabulous actors to detailed, expressive and engaging performances. MJ Daly is a fascinating and thoughtfully nuanced Elizabeth, and to give the devil his due, Zach Gibb is charismatic.
There is enough material in an Elizabeth and the Devil story, plus sub-plots, to sustain a play. But Silverman goes a step further, imposing a question about hope for the future. Early on, Elizabeth asks rhetorically, “Do I have hope that things can get better?” Toward the end, Scratch admits it’s hard to have hope.
The renewal of hope arguably could be an off-shoot of the power exchange between Elizabeth and Scratch, but that prospect isn’t cohesively explored. Instead there is a dance, too lengthy but well executed by Rosario as Cuddy, passionately expressing Cuddy’s tortured soul. Also, Patch reassesses his career path.
The fresh ideas and top-notch portrayals are what make this “Witch” bewitching. And don’t discount the effect of flickering candles and a cauldron.
Performances of “Witch” continue through April 9 in Burbage Theatre Company’s Wendy Overly Studio Theatre, 59 Blackstone Ave. Tickets are $30 general admission, $15 for students, with rush tickets free for high school students. For tickets, buy online at burbagetheatre.org, call (401) 484-0355, or email boxoffice@burbagetheatre.org.
