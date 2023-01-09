WOONSOCKET – Winter has finally settled in but area residents can still look forward to the local edition of Mardi Gras put on in February by the Northern Rhode Island Council of the Arts to keep their spirits bright.
Four contestants are already at work vying for the title of this year’s Mardi Gras Queen by selling tickets for a raffle, their Queen Coronation gathering at Savini’s Pomodoro on Sunday, Feb. 12, and the big Mardi Gras Ball downstairs in the St. Ann Arts & Cultural Center at 84 Cumberland St. on Saturday, Feb. 18.
And Dave Richards, King Jace chair, is reported to have the event’s mysterious monarch, King Jace XXVIII, making his rounds and ready to be unmasked when the Queen is named at Savini’s Pomodoro a week before Mardi Gras.
King Jace dates back to the original Woonsocket Mardi Gras of the 1950s when the Woonsocket Jaycees ran an event that included multiple Mardis Gras gatherings around the city and even a Mardi Gras Parade down Main Street that won live coverage on NBC’s new Today show.
Tammy Irwin, co-chair of the Mardi Gras Queen Contest with Barbara Ozanian, said the four contenders for this year’s Queen’s Court are well along in their ticket selling with just weeks to go.
“The clock is ticking and there are just a few more weeks and then that is it,” Irwin, a two-time Mardi Gras princess, said.
Irwin said this year’s Queen contestants are:
Geraldine Barclay-King of Woonsocket, the owner of Geri’s Bluffing Boutique, LLC. Barclay-King is an active member of many community organizations. She and her husband Charles are the proud parents of Corine, Samantha, Charles Jr., and Arthur, Irwin noted.
Cynthia Henderson is a resident of Woonsocket and is very active in the community, serving on organizations such as the Autumnfest Steering Committee. Cynthia enjoys working with children in the community and is passionate about all she does, according to Irwin.
Tonya Sawtelle was born and raised in Woonsocket and is currently a Greenville resident. She is the owner of Papo’s Pub on Main Street. She loves helping people and getting involved in any cause that benefits the city. She also loves spending time with her grandchildren. Tonya has a daughter, Milleah, and two adult stepchildren, Mateo and Alexis, Irwin said.
Tabitha Westerhuis is the daughter of Roland and Judy Beauchemin, the proprietors of
Missy’s Family Restaurant in Woonsocket. Tabitha and her family are committed to serving the community particularly with the homeless, elderly and our veterans as they offered meals to those in need on Thanksgiving, Irwin noted.
The contestants fundraise for Northern Rhode Island Council of the Arts by selling as many of the available tickets as they can, according to Irwin.
The raffle tickets are sold for $1 each and will be entered into a drawing for four prizes on the night of the Mardi Gras Ball. First prize is $500 in cash; second prize is $300 in cash; third prize is $100 in cash, and fourth prize is a $50 gift card.
Mardi Gras Ball tickets are $35 per person, and the Coronation tickets $15. The queen and her princesses will be crowned at the Council’s Coronation event at Savini’s Pomodoro Feb. 12 that will run from 5-7 p.m.
With the end of ticket sales approaching, Irwin said this year’s contestants are “scrambling right now,” to raise as much money as they can.
“We lit a fire counting the days down, so they are running around trying to sell,” Irwin said.
The sales will end on Feb. 10th and then a tabulation of tickets will determine who is crowned on Feb. 12.
It remains to be seen whether this group of contestants will match the work of last year’s group of three Queen contenders who sold out all the available tickets for the Coronation and Mardi Gras by the end of December.
Irwin said the Queen contestants can sell anywhere between $5,000 to $15,000 worth of raffle tickets depending on their support in a given year.
“Some years are stronger than others,” Irwin said while noting it all depends on the contestant’s desire to win.
“It all depends on who sells the most tickets. It’s not a beauty contest,” Irwin said. “It’s a fundraiser and there is no age limit, you can be from 18 to 100,” Irwin added.
One top selling Queen won her crown by walking the city’s neighborhoods door-door, Irwin noted.
The Coronation will feature hors d’oeuvres and light fare during the two-hour long event. Mardi Gras itself is the Northern Rhode Island Council of the Arts’ main fundraising event and helps the organization give out student scholarships and put on programs during the rest of the year.
Wally Rathbun, the event’s co-chair with Marlene Gagnon, said the Mardis Gras committee will be finalizing details for this year’s bash at a meeting next week but so far everything is on track for an event as good as last year’s Mardi Gras celebration.
“We had 180 people attend last year and will probably have 180 to 200 this year,” Rathbun noted.
The organizers reduced the number of people per table to 8 last year due to the COVID-19 protocols in place at the time and will keep that arrangement this year because of the comfortable effect it had on the event, Rathbun noted.
The Squeeze Box Stoppers, a Boston-based Roots band playing a mix of Cajun, Zydeco, Folk, Blues and original tunes, will be back again this year, as will be the full Cajun, Creole and French-Canadian buffet.
The night’s menu will include French Coleslaw, French Meat Pie from Chelo’s, New Orleans Chicken & Sausage over Pasta, Maque Choux, Cajun Dirty Rice, Maple Green Beans, Creole
Garlic Roasted Potatoes, and Mardi Gras Cake, Rathbun noted.
As long as the Queen contestants get all the tickets sold, the Mardi Gras committee and the St. Ann & Arts and Cultural Center will handle everything else for another memorable local Mardi Gras, Rathbun noted.
“We only had to cancel it one year during the pandemic,” Rathbun recalled. The Queen and King served for two years as result, “and then we came back to a sellout last year,” Rathbun noted.
“We know how to put on Mardi Gras,” he added. “It’s always a big fundraiser for the Northern Rhode Island Council of the Arts and they always work closely with St. Ann Arts & Cultural Center,” Rathbun, a member of both organizations, said.
With this year’s Queen contenders already close to selling out all the tickets for their Coronation event, Rathbun said things are looking pretty good for another good time for all on Feb. 18.
Help out the Queen contender of your choice by getting a Mardi Gras ticket before they sell out.
For complete biographies of the Queen candidates and more information on Mardi Gras, visit www.nrica.org. For
questions, call (401) 486-9380 or (401) 257-5797, or email nrica@nrica.org.
