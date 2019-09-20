By RUSS OLIVO
NORTH SMITHFIELD – A Johnston woman who slammed her car into Town Hall in the midst of a police pursuit Wednesday night is facing a litany of narcotics and other charges, including assaulting a police officer.
Stephanie Plante, 32, was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance; driving under the influence; resisting arrest; reckless driving; disorderly conduct; possession of marijuana; and third-offense driving on a suspended license.
She’s also been charged as a violator of probation on a 2017 conviction for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and police expected her to be held without bail following her arraignment yesterday in Third District Court.
Detective Capt. Steve Riccitelli said Plante was driving northbound with a 24-year-old female passenger on Victory Highway when, at about 9 p.m., a police officer tried to pull her over for erratic operation. The officer activated the emergency lights and siren in his marked patrol car, according to Riccitelli, but Plante refused to yield. Instead, the vehicle continued traveling north on Victory Highway until North Main Street, where she turned south toward the municipal building.
That’s when Plante allegedly began accelerating and the officer in the cruiser lost sight of the Honda at a bend in the road near Town Hall. The officer continued traveling in the same direction as the Honda and discovered the crash after it happened.
The vehicle, according to police, struck the building with such force that the rear-end was ripped away from the chassis. The car careened off the back of the building and ended up on the opposite side of Greene Street – another 30 yards away.
Despite the impact, neither Plante nor the passenger appeared to have been seriously injured. As officers made contact with Plante, however, she allegedly became combative and assaulted one of them. Police used pepper spray to get her under control as she continued to struggle.
Once in custody, Plante was transported to Landmark Medical Center for evaluation. The passenger in her car was checked by emergency rescue personnel at the scene and later released without charges.
Officers located three different types of narcotics in Plante’s vehicle, including liquid THC, the active ingredient in marijuana; Suboxone – usually prescribed as a therapeutic drug to stave off the symptoms of opioid withdrawal; and a still-unidentified pill that’s been sent to the state lab for analysis. Police also found a small amount of marijuana.
In 2017, Plante was sentenced to eight years, suspended with probation, on Woonsocket police charges of possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance and conspiracy. According to the judiciary’s web site, she has a criminal record that dates back to 2007, including arrests for assault, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving on a suspended license, that occurred since 2018.
Follow Russ Olivo on Twitter @russolivo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.