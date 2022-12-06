WOONSOCKET – Santa Claus made a special visit to the city Sunday evening kicking-off the holiday season as he rode by fire engine to the city’s Winter Wonderland celebration at River Island Park.
Despite a rain-day shift from Saturday to Sunday to take advantage of better weather, a large crowd still showed up to welcome Santa as Mayor Daniel Gendron helped him down from the city emergency vehicle upon his arrival at the park just after 4 p.m.
Victoria DeJesus of Woonsocket took her daughter Jacqueline DeJesus and stepson Amauris DeJesus along with other relatives to enjoy all the early December festivities.
“It was a little cold but not too cold and it was very pretty, everything looks great,” DeJesus said.
Members of the city’s public works department had once again put up a wide variety of holiday decorations and lights in the park alongside the Blackstone River, making it a bright and inviting yuletide environment for everyone to enjoy.
After greeting the crowd, Santa made his way over to the city’s longtime Santa Hut at the far side of the park and began meeting children and parents who lined up for a visit inside.
Amy Small of Lincoln took her daughter, Stella, 5, to enjoy the holiday kick-off and joined her friend, Natalia Friedlander of Lincoln and her daughter, Maya, 4, in the long line for meeting Santa.
“We came here to celebrate and have some winter fun,” Small said.
“What do you think Stella? Do you like it?” Small asked her daughter.
“I liked seeing Santa on the firetruck, that was fun,” Stella responded.
Friedlander said she and Maya enjoyed all the bright decorations and were also hoping to meet Santa in his little hut at the end of the line.
“We’ll see how long we can make it in the line,” the parent offered.
“Toddlers are unpredictable,” Friedlander added.
Gendron said he was “totally amazed,” at how Winter Wonderland had turned out after the decision to move it from Saturday to Sunday.
“It’s a spectacular event and it’s really a highlight of a lot of hard work by a lot of people but in particular, Liz Kerrigan and Linda Plays,” Gendron said.
Kerrigan, parks and recreation superintendent, and Plays, director of Human Services, had coordinated the event with the city’s public works staff members completing all the decorating work.
They had to contend not only with the weather rescheduling but also pesky park squirrels who apparently liked the taste of the lighting decorations plastic coated wiring when they came across it in the trees, and also the winds on Saturday, Gendron noted.
Gendron stopped by on Saturday morning to help with some final set-up work and was amazed how everything looked when he returned later for Santa’s arrival and found the park filled with people.
“They worked hard to put this together and when you look at all the people here, it shows,” Gendron said of the city staff’s efforts.
Gendron would go on to flick the switch lighting the big Christmas tree in the park.
City Public Works Director Steve D’Agostino was found tending the warming fire box nearby where the park’s ice rink had once been set up. Jeanne Michon of New Beginnings was running the concession stand nearby where visitors could get hot chocolate and snacks.
There were also several food trucks on-hand and game tables for the kids.
D’Agostino credited Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt for getting Winter Wonderland up and running several years ago and noted its popularity has only grown since then.
“I think it’s a good thing for the city,” D’Agostino said while looking out at the crowd from his fire tending post.
Chief Thomas F. Oates III joined his department members on duty at the park and actually was a bit of a celebrity with the youngsters passing by.
Several families had their children stand with Oates to take a picture with him.
Oates admitted he has experience as a grandpa but also pointed out his are all grown up teenagers now.
“Those days are gone by, but they are still looking for gifts,” the chief said with a laugh.
As for Winter Wonderland, Oates said making the move to Sunday was the right call.
“Obviously there is a great crowd here, it’s a nice place to celebrate the holidays and it’s safe,” Oates said.
Kerrigan said she was very pleased with how everything turned out.
“It’s a wonderful, wonderful night,” Kerrigan said.
The crowd might have been a little thinner than last year when people were getting out for the first time since the pandemic but was still big enough to fill the park, Kerrigan noted, and the weather this year was much better.
Some people were also visiting the Main Street Holiday Stroll put on at the same time by the Woonsocket Downtown Collaborative and some of that event’s visitors had also come to Winter Wonderland, Kerrigan explained.
“We’ve been coordinating everything together,” Kerrigan said of the city’s big holiday events.
Linda Plays was also pleased with how Winter Wonderland was received by area residents on Sunday.
“This event is something we always look forward to and it’s the kick-off of the holiday season,” Plays said.
“It just gets bigger and better every year,” Plays added.
The line was long for people wanting to meet Santa on Sunday, but Plays said the city has scheduled a number of additional days that he will be in residence in the original hut hosting him in the city for decades.
“I remember visiting Santa in his hut when I was a child. so it is a very nostalgic thing,” Plays said of the local visiting hours.
The city’s scheduled Santa Claus hours are:
Tuesday December 6, 5-7 p.m.
Friday December 9, 5-7 p.m.
Saturday December 10, 4-6 p.m.
Wednesday December 14, 5-7 p.m.
Saturday December 17, 5-8 p.m.
Monday December 19, 5-7 p.m.
Thursday December 22, 5-7 p.m.
By JOSEPH B. NADEAU
