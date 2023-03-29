WARWICK – Gov. Dan McKee and officials from the Department of Education announced nearly $4 million in grant funding to over 20 districts and community organizations for partnerships that address inequities in education.
“To improve student outcomes, we are focused on shifting learning in Rhode Island from the traditional 180 school days to 365 days of learning, and we’re making the strategic investments to make it happen,” McKee said. “By coming together and working closely with families, educators, and businesses and municipal leaders, we will make sure our students continue to move forward.”
The Woonsocket After School Coalition, which is made up of about half a dozen organizations including Connecting for Children and Families, Riverzedge Arts and the Boys & Girls Club, was awarded $310,000 for partnerships with Villa Nova Middle School and Woonsocket High School.
“These funds will give us the opportunity to work with the Woonsocket After School Coalition to create programming that specifically addresses the needs of multilingual learners and youth with learning differences,” said RiverzEdge Arts Executive Director Kristen Williams in a statement.
Although Connecting for Children and Families took the lead on the grant application, each organization in the coalition has its own proposal for how to use its portion of the grant, said Meg Rego, director of development and communications at NeighborWorks Blackstone River Valley. NeighborWorks plans to provide “high-dose” tutoring to small groups of middle school students two or three times per week, Rego said.
The coalition also plans to create and fill a new position to help coordinate services among the organizations and connect directly with families. Rego said this grant will help fund that position as a proof of concept, but the hope is that it will outlast the grant.
“As the WASC, it’s our job to fundraise to ensure that position continues,” she said. “The partnership has been so phenomenal in ensuring the needs of our kids are met.”
The statewide grant came from federal American Rescue Plan Act and Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding awarded directly to the state. In October, RIDE put out the call for applications that demonstrated new or expanded partnerships between schools and community-based organizations to provide after school programs.
The funding was specific to programs that aligned with the department’s “Learning, Equity & Accelerated Pathways Task Force” report and recommendations for countering inequities as schools returned in-person. The report, released in July of 2021, describes the importance of focusing specifically on multilingual students and learning disabled students, and on prioritizing the social-emotional wellness of students and educators.
Rego said WASC got input from the Woonsocket Education Department during the grant application process to target schools that have a higher proportion of student populations identified in the Learning, Equity & Accelerated Pathways Task Force report.
McKee, who announced the grant recipients at an event at Oakland Beach Elementary School in Warwick, said he included a matching $4 million line item in his “RIReady” budget for “supplemental high-quality learning experiences” in addition to the RIDE grant funded with federal pandemic aid.
His announcement follows a similar event earlier this month where he announced over $300,000 in Multilingual Learner Success Grants and promoted an $8 million line item specifically for multilingual learning. The General Assembly is in the process of conducting committee hearings for various budget proposals and will likely pass the budget bill for next fiscal year this summer.
