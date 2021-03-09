WOONSOCKET — The City of Woonsocket is hosting a drive-through Easter Egg Hunt at
River's Edge Complex on Saturday, March 27 at 11 a.m. Music, candy, eggs, and other special prizes will be featured.
This event is for Woonsocket residents only – proof of residency will be needed to participate. Grandparents are welcome to bring their non-resident grandchildren. Registration is not required to participate.
Children age 13 and under are eligible to participate.
This will be a COVID-compliant event for all who attend. Families will not be exiting their vehicle at any time. The event will stay open and available until 1 p.m., or as long as supplies last.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.