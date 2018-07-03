WOONSOCKET — Woonsocket’s annual Independence Day concert and fireworks celebration has been postponed to Thursday, July 5.
Festivities will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a musical performance by Jeff Gamache and Runaway Train, followed by a fireworks display, which will start at approximately 9 p.m., at Barry Memorial Field, located at 44 Smithfield Road.
The event was originally due to take place on July 3, but is being postponed due to inclement weather.
Local food vendors participating include: Alien Ice Cream, Nessa’s Snack Shack, The Big Freezy, and Bugg’d Out BBQ.
Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to fully enjoy the night’s performances.
