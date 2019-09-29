WOONSOCKET — A city man was ordered held without bail at the Adult Correctional Institutions Friday on child molestation charges.
Lenoir Taveras, 40, of 260 Dulude Ave., was arrested at day earlier after a 14-year-old girl told police Taveras had been repeatedly molesting her over a period of about three years.
Taveras admitted the illicit contact after police brought him in for questioning and was subsequently charged with one count each of first- and second-degree child molestation, police reports say. A Sixth District Court judge later remanded him to the ACI pending a hearing to review the possibility of bail on Oct. 3. The judiciary’s web site says Taveras has no prior criminal history.
Before the victim told police about the molestation, she was seen sobbing in a hall at Hamlet Middle School for no apparent reason, according to reports. She later confided in a guidance counselor, who contacted police.
The victim told police she was approximately 11 years old when Taveras began molesting her on a regular basis, sometimes as often as three to five times per week. She said Lenoir would ask her to get undressed and touch her private areas.
The girl said she would sometimes wear headphones and listen to music with her eyes closed as “Lenoir would do what he had to do,” according to a police report.
