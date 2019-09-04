By RUSS OLIVO
WOONSOCKET – A city man is fighting for his life at Rhode Island Hospital after suffering serious burns in a fire at his 345 North Main St. apartment Saturday.
Family members believe James Flannery, 63, risked his own life in an attempt to save that of his beloved pet – a dog named “Dog.”
“I don’t know if you’ve ever seen that movie, ‘Ace Ventura, Pet Detective?’ That’s my father,” said Erin Flannery. “He loves animals. He feeds squirrels. He feeds possums.”
Now the kind-hearted soul who lived alone with Dog on the second floor of the old industrial building is in a medically-induced coma at the hospital. Erin said her father is in critical but stable condition in the intensive care unit, with burns covering about 50 percent of his body. About 20 percent of the burns are the most severe – third-degree, she said.
Assistant Deputy State Fire Marshal Michael Sweeney said investigators have concluded that the fire, which started on a sofa, was the result of careless smoking.
Members of the Woonsocket Fire Department responded about 7 p.m. Saturday after a worker at the neighboring Warehouse Liquors called for help, Flannery said. They WFD made quick work of the fire, putting it out in a matter of minutes.
“Thank God they did,” she said.
Although they were not able to save Dog, the managed to pull her father to safety.
Erin said family members believe their father could have easily made it out of the apartment without suffering any injury had he not tried to rescue the terrier. The exit from the apartment was very close to the sofa where the fire started, but he was found closer to the bathroom, far away from the door, which leads them to believe he was attempting to reach Dog when he was overcome by smoke and flames.
“That dog was his soulmate,” she said.
Family members have been at Flannery’s side since he arrived at the hospital, including some who have traveled from out of state to offer prayers and support, said Erin. It’s been quite an emotional experience for them as they wait for the latest word from doctors on his prognosis. Among those keeping vigil are his two other adult daughters, Colleen Flannery and Melissa Flannery; all three, including herself, are city residents, Erin said.
It’s just been an up-and-down roller coaster constantly,” said Erin. “We’re hanging on every word from the doctors and praying. One of us is always here.”
Flannery – a well-known figure about the neighborhood – was a longtime roofer who recently began working for a custom woodworking company launched by his daughter Colleen. He was a friendly, fun-loving guy who always had a smile on his face and who would never deny anyone a favor.
“Everybody knows him. People call him Slim or Jimbo – it’s just a nickname everybody came up with,” said Erin. “ He walks around in the neighborhood. He goes to Post 85. He’s definitely the type of man to give the shirt off his back for anybody. He always went broke giving people money.”
His daughters are worried about how he’s going to look after himself as he recovers. That’s why they started a gofundme campaign.
He has medical insurance, said Erin, but he lost all of his belongings in the fire. His family knows he’s going to face an uphill battle when he gets out of the hospital and will require all the help he can get.
To view information about the gofundme campaign online, the link is https://www.gofundme.com/f/my-father-james-flannery.
“He lost everything in the fire,” said Erin.
Follow Russ Olivo on Twitter @russolivo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.