WOONSOCKET — Aidance Scientific didn’t manufacture hand sanitizer before the Covid-19 pandemic reached Rhode Island, but now they do.
Lots of it.
“We’re jumping in to help meet the demand,” says co-founder David Goldsmith. “Try finding hand-sanitizer, anywhere. You can’t.”
Even if you’ve never heard of Aidance Scientific before, you probably already know something about the company, thanks to former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski.
Aidance manufactures an assortment of topical skin treatments for a variety of conditions. In 2014, it spun off a subsidiary, Abacus Health Products, to produce CBD hemp extracts and oils for pain relief and other therapeutic applications. One of Abacus’ brands is CBDMedic, for which Gronkowki has emerged as a chief pitchman in his post-NFL career.
Goldsmith says Aidance was already working on shifting some of its manufacturing to hand sanitizer before the company received an inquiry about its production capacity from the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation and the Rhode Island Department of Health, on March 16.
Now Aidance is expecting the state to place its first purchase order this week for the company’s sanitizer, which will be sold as the newest member of Aidance’s Terrasil “brand-family,” according to Goldsmith. You might have seen others at CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies, which carry Terrasil-branded products for treating shingles.
But regular consumers won’t be able to walk into a pharmacy or a supermarket and buy the new Terrasil hand sanitizer – at least not yet. Goldsmith says the target customers, for now, are state agencies and employers, big and small, especially those which Gov. Gina Raimondo has deemed essential to keeping the stripped-down economy of the Covid-19 era alive.
The first batch of Terrasil hand sanitizer is expected to go the state Emergency Management Agency. Other companies and government agencies should place orders through the website, www.safehandsanitizer.us, according to Goldsmith.
The company is beefing up its product lines with two versions of spray sanitizer, one in 75 percent concentration of isopropyl alcohol, the other 80 percent.
Since the company was already making topical products that contained alcohol, said Goldsmith, it wasn’t that hard to add hand sanitizer to the mix.
Both have a concentration of alcohol higher than the minimum recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control for killing the coronavirus on hands.
But Aidance threw in a couple of less common germ-killing agents that Goldsmith says should boost the potency of the products: silver oxide and silver stearate. They are known to have anti-microbial properties.
“We don’t have any data on its inclusion, but it should be a very effective product,” said Goldsmith.
The key strategies recommended by health officials for protecting oneself from catching Covid-19 include self-isolating or at least keeping one’s distance from others, regular hand-washing and using hand-sanitizers.
But stories about the hoarding of healthcare products, including hand sanitizers, toilet paper, and other essentials have been rampant since the state began sounding the alarm about the spread of the disease in the community, restricting the movements of individuals, capping the size of social gatherings and shutting down businesses.
The sanitizer won’t be sold outside the state of Rhode Island, at least for now, according to Goldsmith, but he didn’t rule out that it may eventually find its way to the single-unit sales market like other pharmacy products for ordinary consumers. First Aidance wants to deal with the emergency demand in its home state, then sample the market for broader distribution.
One case of 48 spray bottles of Terrasil sanitizer will be the minimum purchase available. A case will cost $286.
“Were’ marketing it only in Rhode Island,” he said. “Our first priority is Rhode Islanders, companies and employers. We want to meet that demand first.”
The company will begin shipping orders on April 6 and should have the capacity to satisfy orders of 200,000 units or more.
Founded in 2004 in Providence, Aidance moved to Woonsocket in 2009 and employs about 50 people, including many from the city, according to Goldsmith. The company is located in a site on Burnside Avenue that operated as City Dairy for decades before it went out of business in the 1970s.
“Aidance employees are very excited to have a role in helping Rhode Islanders on the front lines in healthcare, government, manufacturing and other essential businesses to stay safe,” said Goldsmith. “Our name, Aidance, means to help.”
