WOONSOCKET — After weeks of planning, today Woonsocket and North Smithfield will open a new municipal vaccination pod at the former Monsignor Gadoury School at 1371 Park Avenue for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine appointments scheduled by the communities for their eligible residents 75 and older.
Those who signed up for the shots in either community have already been given appointment times for both shots of the Moderna vaccine and will find a highly organized check-in, medical evaluation and vaccination process when they arrive at their appointed times.
Woonsocket and North Smithfield are sharing staffing and operational resources to put the pod together, but each community will retain their individual allotments of vaccine from the state for their own seniors.
Woonsocket has 290 doses of the Moderna vaccine that will go into the arms of the city’s seniors over 75 under Thursday’s scheduled appointments, Woonsocket Fire Chief Paul Shatraw noted during a tour of the facility for members of the media on Wednesday. North Smithfield has 80 doses for its seniors over 75 for the day under state allotments to the communities.
The city and town scheduled appointments starting with the oldest residents first, and a number of residents 90 and older are expected to be the first showing up on Thursday, according to the officials. Special provisions have been made to assist the seniors with plenty of staff members and information signage all along their way from check-in to vaccination to exit monitoring, according to Shatraw and North Smithfield Fire Chief David Chartier.
Wheelchairs will be used to help seniors make their way through the process when needed. Constant sanitizing, mask-wearing, and social distancing will be deployed to keep everyone safe.
Emergency medical staff will also be on hand to help anyone who might have more than a normal reaction to the shots, according to officials.
Woonsocket will give out 290 doses to eligible seniors on four consecutive Thursdays before switching to appointments for the same seniors’ second doses of the vaccine on the following four Thursdays. This initial program will fully vaccinate 1,160 seniors in all, according to Shatraw.
Lisa Baldelli-Hunt on the tour, said North Smithfield will follow the same pattern by vaccinating 80 eligible seniors on each of the four initial Thursdays and giving them follow-up doses on the next four Thursdays. A total of 320 eligible seniors will be vaccinated under the town’s initial effort.
Woonsocket has many more seniors than there are shots currently available, and Shatraw said over 2,000 people have already signed up through the vaccination registration system activated in Woonsocket.
Chartier said North Smithfield has just over 800 people over 75 to be vaccinated in his community.
While guaranteeing that all of the already scheduled vaccinations will go out, the local officials noted that the amount of available vaccine could go up in the coming weeks and additional vaccination programs could be scheduled as a result.
Baldelli-Hunt said she has been participating in telephone meetings with the state Department of Health, Lt. Gov. Daniel J. McKee, and emergency management officials about possible expansions of the state’s vaccination efforts as additional vaccine becomes available.
“I just feel we are going from this to a full-blown push,” Baldelli-Hunt said. “I think they are getting things in order to be able to receive the additional vaccinations and make sure they get out.”
Shatraw and Chartier also pointed to potential upgrades in the local vaccination efforts down the road.
“This is an ever-changing, multi-pronged effort throughout the state with multiple partners, CVS, Walgreens, it’s going to enter the physicians’ offices,” Shatraw said. “The point is, the priority needs to be getting as many people the vaccine as quickly as we possibly can – and, as the mayor said, things are moving very quickly.”
“There is no doubt in my mind, they are looking at every opportunity that they can to push out as many doses of the vaccines that we can possibly do throughout the state,” Shatraw added.
Chartier noted that the scale of the local vaccination effort on Thursday will allow officials to work out any problems quickly, which will prepare them for what might be coming down the road.
“After tomorrow, we will have an action meeting and say, ‘OK, what can we do better? What do we need to change so that, should we get into a situation where there is more vaccine available and there are more people that need to be vaccinated, we will be able to adjust on the fly,’ and we will follow with that,” Chartier said.
For now, Shatraw and Chartier said only people who have previously been scheduled for a vaccination will be allowed into the pod site with their caregivers if needed. Only scheduled eligible seniors will be vaccinated and no one without an appointment will be allowed entry into the closed vaccination site, according to the chiefs.
Public safety personnel and police with be on hand to assist the pod’s vaccination and clerical staff in running the operation, the chiefs noted.
All of the emergency medical staff assisting seniors will already have been vaccinated under earlier programs for first responders and medical personnel run by the state.
As part of the sign-up process initiated by Woonsocket and North Smithfield for the new round of vaccinations, seniors will be visiting the school site at predetermined times over a period of six hours on each of the Thursdays it operates, according to Shatraw and Chartier.
“So everybody that was signed up through our individual vaccination sign-up coordinators was signed up for their first vaccine and for their second vaccine,” Shatraw said.
The chief credited the Rev. Daniel Sweet, Holy Trinity Parish pastor, with providing the entire school as a vaccination site, which will allow staff of certified EMTs and health care professionals put together by the two community’s emergency management officials to vaccinate eligible seniors in the most efficient manner possible.
“North Smithfield and Woonsocket are sharing resources at the point of distribution, but we’re not sharing vaccine,” Shatraw pointed out during the tour. “Woonsocket residents will get the vaccine dosages allocated to them, and North Smithfield residents will get the vaccine dosages allocated to them.”
The pod will be making use of a number of areas of the school for welcoming the seniors, checking their temperatures, and conducting a symptom review before they move on to the vaccination area in the school’s cafeteria. Anyone showing any of the listed symptoms of COVID-19 will not be allowed to enter the vaccination area and will depart through a separate exit. They will remain eligible for rescheduling their appointment at a later date when their symptoms have resolved and any required quarantine period been completed.
The pod site will also be maintaining a wait list of eligible seniors who can be summoned to the site to fill in for anyone who cannot receive their shot due to illness or a missed appointment, so no vaccines will be wasted, Shatraw noted.
“If they have any symptoms, they should be contacting us so that we can at some point get them rescheduled, but also utilize that dosage into another person,” Shatraw said. “There are people who don’t show up, there are people who forget, there are people who become symptomatic or sick and they don’t show up.”
“But throughout the day that is all going to be monitored in terms of who’s coming, who showed up, who did not show up, and in live time so that phone calls can be made to people to find out why they did not show up, so that we can ensure that at the end of the day, as we close that gap with the actual vaccine, we get those into the arms of people,” the chief said.
Baldelli-Hunt pointed to the partnership between Woonsocket and North Smithfield as making good use of the “human capital” supplied by the cooperative effort to staff an efficient vaccination operation.
“They are talking about sharing volunteers, sharing public safety officers and things like that, and you know it is a big day for people,” Baldelli-Hunt said of the pod’s opening day.
Woonsocket and North Smithfield public safety officials have been putting in long hours to plan the local vaccination operation. The officials benefited from the generosity of Holy Trinity Parish to contribute its centrally-located school as the pod’s home, the mayor said.
“It was like this was meant to be. Sometimes when things happen, like the school’s closure, you wonder why that happens,” Baldelli-Hunt said, while thanking Rev. Sweet for the parish’s contribution. “I guess there is a plan by someone greater than us that knew we needed this location.”
