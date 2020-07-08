WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Police Department has come through the independent re-accreditation process with flying colors, winning special praise for its record on bias-based policing, excessive force and internal disciplinary matters.
The roughly 95-member police department won accreditation from the Rhode Island Police Accreditation Commission for the first time in 2017, but the nonprofit arm of the Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association requires law enforcement agencies to undergo followup audits every three years to see if they're worthy of maintaining their status.
RIPAC measures 204 areas of law enforcement to determine whether agencies are following the best professional practices, and the WPD was found to satisfy all of them, according to Executive Director Christine Crocker.
“As was expected, the agency was well-prepared for the assessment,” she said. “There were no standards found to be in non-compliance.”
Moreover, Crocker said, “The Woonsocket Police Department has no issues concerning bias-based policing, excessive force or disciplinary matters. The lack of issues relative to these matters is indicative of the department's commitment to providing professional law enforcement services to the truly diverse community they serve.”
The WPD became accredited shortly after Police Chief Thomas F. Oates was hired, although the department had been working toward for some time before that.
Oates couldn't be more pleased by the re-accreditation of the WPD, which he says is “almost harder” than winning accreditation for the first time. Getting re-accredited means the WPD has provided the assessors from RIPAC with proof that it has lived up to the promises the department made regarding the manner in which it intends to operate when it was first accredited.
“It shows you not only talk the talk, but walk the walk,” said Oates. “You did what you said you were going to do.”
While the review covers myriad aspects of police work, Crocker was particularly emphatic about the WPD's record on issues of bias in policing.
“They had no complaints of bias,” Crocker said in a phone interview. “They do a really good job in Woonsocket.”
With a new focus on the role that race-bias may play in policing following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Crocker said she specifically addressed the issue of race-bias in a statement about the WPD's accreditation report because it's important for the public to have a sense of the scale of the problem from the vantage point of the independent accreditation agency.
Floyd, of course, was the black man who died in police custody after a white officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes on May 25. Floyd's death pumped new life in into the Black Lives Matter movement, which has responded with a continuing wave of demonstrations and calls for police reform, including demands to “defund” police departments, a cry that, for some anyway, means what it sounds like – abolish municipal police departments.
“I think because of what's going on nationally in law enforcement Rhode Island is being criticized like some of those things happen here,” Crocker said. “People really don't understand how professional the law enforcement community here is in Rhode Island, how infrequently force is used, how infrequently they get complaints of bias. When they do, they're addressed immediately. We really are working hard.”
Woonsocket is one of 31 law enforcement agencies in Rhode Island that have attained RICAP accreditation, but almost all the others are in the process of working to do so, according to Crocker. The only exceptions are the Block Island Police Department, the Rhode Island Airport Police and the Tribal Police Department of the Narragansett Indians.
All agencies have their own reasons for seeking accreditation, or not. “It's a voluntary program, we don't force anybody to be in it,” she says.
Accreditation is often likened to a sort of seal of approval for police departments attesting to their embrace of the best recognized practices and policies in the field.
On its website, RIPCA calls accreditation “a means of maintaining the highest standards of professionalism” and a “away for law enforcement agencies to systematically conduct an internal review” of their policies and procedures.
But Crocker says it is also something else:
“Accreditation is a form of risk management,” she says, and it can boil down to real financial savings for municipalities when it comes to liability in lawsuits alleging some form of negligence.
The Rhode Island Inter-Local Trust, the organization that provides insurance for most of the cities and towns in Rhode Island, charges far higher deductibles for communities whose police departments lose or lack accreditation. Depending on the size of the community the per-incident deductible ranges from $25,000 to $75,000 in legal disputes in which some form of negligence is upheld.
For communities whose departments are accredited, the deductible is $2,500.
RIPAC is a nonprofit organization was modeled after the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, a national group that offers similar accreditation, but at a much higher cost. An initiative launched by the Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association, RIPAC was formed as a nonprofit organization in 2012, with Crocker, a former Cumberland police captain and former CALEA assessor, as its executive director.
Although the WPD first attained accreditation shortly after Oates was hired in August 2016, the former second-in-command of the Providence Police Department says the milestone was the work of many hands. But Oates said Lt. Norman Galipeau deserves special recognition since he took the lead in overseeing the years-long project and was named the department's accreditation manager.
The WPD officially won re-accreditation about two weeks ago, after an assessment team from RIPAC visited the police department to conduct a review of all applicable standards and “proofs,” which include supplementary documents that police officers have to file on a regular basis to show they've complied with the department's policies whenever one is applicable to something they've done during the course of their shift. Many of those proofs are pulled by the assessment team randomly.
“Accreditation is truly a rigorous goal that requires an enormous amount of hard work to ensure all accreditation standards are fulfilled,” said Public Safety Director Eugene Jalette. “I am truly appreciative of this work and extremely proud of our police department.”
