WOONSOCKET — The sliding metal doors of the holding cells at the police station are in for $28,880 worth of repairs needed to guarantee prisoner safety, says Police Chief Thomas F. Oates III.
The doors slide on rollers and are powered by an electric motor, but some parts have prematurely worn and need to be replaced to make sure the doors are operating properly, according to the chief.
The City Council approved a contract for the work Monday with the KNE Corporation of Dover, Mass. The council also approved a transfer of the funds needed to pay the company from the city’s capital fund to the Woonsocket Police Department’s general fund.
Ironically, it was some safety-minded improvements to the holding cells that were performed at least 10 years ago that helped cause the hasty wear on the parts that need to be replaced, said the chief. Before the work was done, the cells were enclosed by bars – a potential invitation to any despondent prisoner contemplating suicide by hanging.
Instead of overhauling the cell block and stripping out the bars altogether to remove the risk, however, the bars were merely hidden. They were covered up with sheet metal, adding substantial weight to the doors that the rolling mechanisms and other internal hardware weren’t designed to endure.
“It probably tripled the weight of the doors,” said Oates. “That caused a tremendous strain on those rollers.”
While the doors are powered by an electric motor, they’re also designed to open and close manually, but the rollers have become so deteriorated that it’s become difficult to do so. At least once, Oates said, a door seemed to briefly become stuck in a closed position while a prisoner was inside.
Officers got it open, but the incident increased the concern for a potential mishap in the event of a prisoner emergency – a situation Oates said was unacceptable.
A total overhaul of the cellblock would have cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, Oates said, so the police department began exploring ways to correct the problem more frugally some time ago. Before KME was hired, the police department repaired one door in the same fashion the company now proposes for others to see how it worked.
The contract calls for repairs to just six of the doors in the cellblock, which boils down to $4,980 per door. Several other doors will be left in their existing condition, at least for now.
The price, said Oates, also includes replacing the ceiling lights in each of the six cell blocks, most of which have been repeatedly vandalized by prisoners over the years.
According to KME’s proposal, the company will remove and replace the roller assemblies, adjust the doors and hardware, and “cut out and modify components as required to allow for repairs and replacements.” The company will also test and commission the work, which comes with a one-year warranty.
The cell blocks are among the original components of the 19,000-square-foot police station, which was built in 1978. The city is carrying a replacement value on the building of about $2.6 million, according to the assessor’s property records.
