By RUSS OLIVO
WOONSOCKET – Mike Cayer arrived before the scheduled start of the free distribution of rapid-test kits and ended up waiting in line to get his share, but the payoff was peace of mind.
“I don’t mind,” Cayer said from behind the wheel of his white sedan at River’s Edge Park. “As long as I can stay healthy and keep everybody else healthy.”
Cayer was among scores of residents who turned out Tuesday as the city began distributing the first batch of test kits that the state passed along from the federal Emergency Management Agency. His was among roughly 50 motor vehicles that queued up early on the entryway road to the concession stand at the back end of the park as members of the Woonsocket Fire Department waited to begin distributing the test kits and officers from the Woonsocket Police Department checked IDs and directed traffic.
The event was billed for at 10 a.m. start, but the operators opened up about a half-hour before that since they were ready to go and people were waiting in line. For the next hour or so, a steady stream of motor vehicles crunched across the gravel road as residents, sometimes two or more per vehicle, filed past firefighters and police officers to receive their test kits, circling back toward Davison Avenue around a traffic loop at the end of the park.
For a time, a tightly packed line of cars stretched all the way from the concession stand to Davison Avenue – about two tenths of a mile – before it began to thin out.
Once EMS workers dealt with the initial crush, there was almost no waiting time involved in collecting the test kits. The most time-consuming part of the drive-through delivery system was checking identification.
“It’s going smooth,” said Lt. Thomas Calouro of the WPD’s Accident Prevention Bureau. “We’re here to maintain the direct and steady flow of pedestrian and vehicular traffic safely.”
The city received approximately 6,500 boxes of the rapid test kits from the state, with two tests per box. Each resident was allowed to claim up to two boxes in the giveaway program, part of a nationwide rollout of rapid tests that the federal government mounted in response to a massive surge in infections fueled by the fast-spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19. The surge, which began shortly after Thanksgiving and resulted in record numbers of new case totals, finally showed signs of plateauing during the last few days – not just in Rhode Island, but in much of the nation.
Despite the apparent flattening of the curve, demand for the test kits appeared robust at River’s Edge Park, and EMS Coordinator Jay Paskanik said the city was shooting to distribute all – or at least most – of the available stock during the three-hour event.
“We’re hoping to,” he said. “We’re going to try.”
Paskanik said the initial batch of tests the city received from the state represents one half of the full load it’s expecting. The state, he said, ordered a million tests from FEMA, but so far it has only received 500,000. Like Woonsocket, many cities and towns have already begun distributing their shares, which vary according to population.
Paskanik says the rapid tests, which deliver results in about 15 minutes, are most accurate in people who are symptomatic and likely still contagious. For more accurate results to ferret out asymptomatic positive infections, a better option is probably the PCR test, but it takes longer to get results – generally about two days.
Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, who dropped by the park to help distribute the test kits, said that even if there were supplies left over after the event, the city would find a way to get them into the hands of people who want them. There are presently no additional distribution events scheduled, but Baldelli-Hunt said she’s exploring several options for making them available to city residents and essential employees.
“If we don’t give out all of them today it’s okay because we’re going to continue to distribute,” said the mayor. “We may have to get creative if we have any left.”
The BinaxNow brand, made by Abbott Laboratories, may be the best known rapid antigen test on the market, but the supplies passed along to the city are made by a different company that’s based in China. The product, which comes in an orange and white box about the size of a container of decongestant tablets, is manufactured by iHealth Labs, which ships them through a facility in Sunnyvale, Ca., according to the packaging.
Various rapid antigen tests were widely available over-the-counter at pharmacies until stocks dramatically thinned amid skyrocketing demand driven by Omicron. If you can find a test kit in the store, prices vary. But CVS Health, for example, presently offers a variety of kits for sale on its website, with prices ranging from $9.99 for a single test to $37.99 for a two-pack. The company also offers a single-use PCR test for $124.99.
For people like Cayer – the opportunity to take home some free at-home tests was welcome – mostly because it saves him the time of booking an appointment at a test site and waiting for an opening. Cayer said he’s never purchased a test at a retail location, but he’s a firm believer in getting tested regularly just to know whether he may have been exposed to COVID-19.
He says he’s probably gotten a test once a month, on average, during much of the pandemic.
“Be smart,” is his advice. “You never know who you’ve been around.”
The arrival of the test kits comes as the surge in infection rates appears to be tapering off after a steep climb that began about six weeks ago, a trend marked by multiple record-breaking numbers of new cases, according to the Rhode Island Department of Health. On Jan. 5, for example, RIDOH reported that there were 6,791 new cases of COVID-19 detected during a single day – more than four times the highest single-day peak that occurred during the surge of the Delta variant, on Dec. 3, 2021, which was 1,602 new cases.
The number of new cases appears to have been steadily declining since Jan. 17, according to RIDOH. The number of people sick with COVID-19 who are in the hospital also dropped during that period, but, at 452 on Jan. 22, it was still higher than the peak number of hospitalizations during the Delta surge.
The New York Times, which aggregates data from a variety of sources, reported on Tuesday that the number of daily new cases in the U.S. shrank by 9 percent the day before, the first decline in the growth of new cases observed in weeks. Still, it was a big number, 668,3212.
Follow Russ Olivo on Twitter @russolivo
