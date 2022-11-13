PROVIDENCE – Woonsocket’s John Chan, owner and operator of Chan’s Fine Oriental Dining, was awarded the History Maker Award by the Rhode Island Historical Society on Thursday.
“This is quite an honor,” Chan told The Call.
The award honors individuals who have made a significant impact on the state’s history through lives of service and devotion to the people of Rhode Island. It’s not given out every year, said Executive Director Morgan Grefe, but rather “when the spirit moves us.”
Grefe said the organization started having conversations about awarding it to Chan about a year ago as they were preparing for the Museum of Work and Culture’s 25th anniversary gala. She actually informed him of the win during the gala, which he was MC’ing. Chan said he sat there wondering if they had named the right guy.
“I was speechless,” he said.
Chan himself is practically an “institution” in Woonsocket, Grefe said, to say nothing of his restaurant and event space, which has been offering award-winning food and live performances of some of jazz’s biggest names since 1977.
“His story epitomizes so much of Rhode Island, but also in a way that’s exceptionally fun,” she said. She added that while the Historical Society focuses on a lot of the more serious or darker sides of history, “we also want to highlight the ways in which we have incredible culture here as well.”
Chan moved to Woonsocket with his family in 1965 to take over The New Shanghai restaurant from a cousin who was retiring. That restaurant, which was renamed to Chan’s after the family renovated it in 1974, is the oldest Chinese restaurant in the state, Grefe said, and there are lasting records of its menus and ads written in French.
Chan attended Providence College in 1970, where he was first introduced to jazz by his college roommate who was a DJ at the college’s radio station. After graduating in 1974, he returned to Woonsocket and began working at Chan’s, later taking over in 1977, the year of the first live performance.
He later expanded the restaurant in 1984 when the opportunity arose to purchase the bank next door, which he turned into the performance space. In addition to this year’s award from the Historical Society, he has received recognition via indoctrination into the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame in 2018 and an honorary doctorate from Providence College last year, among others awards.
When asked how he felt about being described as an “institution,” he replied, “I guess that means I’m old.”
Chan has been threatening retirement since at least last year, though he said one of the things that’s kept him in the business is a proposal to turn Chan’s into a center for the arts. It’s an idea he’s been mulling for about a year, he said.
“Visual arts, musical arts and culinary arts, all under one roof,” he said. “I think it’s going to be a win-win situation.”
He said he envisions collaboration with college students, special master classes taught by celebrity chefs or renowned performers and a space where students can learn a variety of art forms, all as a way to “keep the music alive” in the historic location on Main Street.
Until then, Chan’s remains open seven days a week, with shows every weekend booked out until New Year’s Eve. Even as he was accepting his award, Chan plugged the venue’s upcoming show with guitarist Duke Robillard and saxophonist Scott Hamilton, both Rhode Island natives who will be performing next weekend.
By Stella Lorence
Follow Stella Lorence on Twitter @slorence3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.