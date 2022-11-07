WOONSOCKET – The Call reached out to city School Committee candidates and offered each the opportunity to submit a brief statement and answer two questions on relevant issues. The responses received are printed below. The Call thanks the candidates for their responses.
Having served for 7 years on the Woonsocket School Committee, I (Donald G. Burke) hope the citizens of the city know all the good we have done, and I humbly ask for their votes to return me and the present members to the committee for another 2 year term.
Recently retired as a high school English teacher of 45 years and a part-time adjunct English professor of 10 years, I bring my background as an educator to serve the needs of the students, the faculty and staff, and the City of Woonsocket.
I enjoy my work on the committee as Vice-Chair for the last several years and also Chair of the Health and Wellness and Technology subcommittees as well as a member of the Policy committee. In all my work, I have brought a voice of care, a voice of reason, and my voice of educational experience to every meeting I attend, every encounter I have, and every decision I make.
As a school committee member, my focus has always been to enhance the educational opportunities of our public school students of Woonsocket. I would hope the voters would choose candidates who also prioritize those needs to serve our students and not choose candidates who come with a political agenda.
We have much still to do for our students as we address school construction and building repairs especially of our elementary schools. We continue the work to address the aftermath of the pandemic on our students with special programs and intervention.
Paul A. Bourget
Paul A. Bourget is a lifelong resident of Woonsocket and is completing seven years on the School Committee. As Chairman of the Woonsocket School Committee, Paul Bourget is asking you to re-elect him and the current members of the School Committee, including Donald Burke, Lynn Kapiskas, Alan LeClaire, and Amie Costa.
For the past two years, the current School committee members provided experienced leadership and commitment to our students, their parents, and the school administration. They have listened and acted on school issues such as bullying and mask wearing. The School Committee approved programs and personnel to address learning loss, and social emotional support. These efforts to address learning loss and social/emotional support are still on-going. In addition, the School Committee provided for a safe and healthy environment for our students.
As a CPA, Bourget will continue to monitor the budget closely, including the spending of Federal funds received from the ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) program. Also, the School Committee
Woonsocket is expected to receive $100 million from the school construction bond, which will be used to build a new elementary school, while closing three schools. The remaining elementary schools will be rehabbed, while the middle and high schools will enjoy much needed repairs.
Know that your School Committee will continue to make sure that our students receive the best education possible.
Lynn Kapiskas
I first joined the school committee after being elected in 2018, the first year when our school committee was elected after a period of time when the school committee members had been appointed by our local government. I decided to run for re-election to the school committee this year for a third (3rd) term because, as my children are fond of saying, I am just not done yet. I came to the school committee as an involved parent who served on the Parent Advisory Committee (PAC) and after chairing the Woonsocket Special Education Local Advisory Committee (or SELAC) for thirteen (13) years (a group I still chair) and, as such, I have experience to offer on special education issues coming before the committee. I am also a visible reminder to consider those with special needs at the WSC Curriculum Subcommittee (which I chair). We are also in the middle of a complete overhaul of the district’s policy manual and, as chair of the WSC Policy Subcommittee, I would like to see that through to its end. We are in the middle of a capital plan which contemplates the new school construction and, as an attorney and a current school committee member who has participated in that process since its inception, I would like to see it through to the end. I hope that I provide balance and level head to issues that come before the committee from the point of view of a parent who has seen two (2) children through the WED schools.
Question #1: Voters are being asked to approve a second $250 million school construction bond this year. If the ballot question passes, how would you prioritize Woonsocket’s school construction needs?
Infrastructure upkeep and improvement has been severely restricted by the Woonsocket Education Department as a result of fiscal constraints presented by a state funding formula that penalizes communities in poverty (like Woonsocket), unfunded state mandates and underfunding year after year in the city’s local budget. If this bond is approved by the voters on November 8th, the WED’s priority is on replacing three (3) elementary schools, one (1) of which is not ADA compliant. These three (2) schools were identified after inspections by RIDE as facilities in need of improvement. With this focus, a reimbursement rate of 96% of funds expended would be available to the WED, making these essential improvements possible with minimal impact in the district’s bottom line.
Question #2: How do you think Woonsocket schools are handling pandemic-related issues such as learning loss, staffing shortages and mental health challenges?
You would be hard pressed to find anyone in the WED who would say remote learning was a success. It clearly was not but it was all we had available as a result of emergency orders issued by the state and the federal governments. Since the return to school, we have used our federal ESSER funds and LEAP grant funds in an effort to mitigate the learning loss our students suffered through such efforts as extended summer learning opportunities (in conjunction with our community partners) and high-dose tutoring at all levels of education. We have introduced a program which is pushed in to our elementary school classrooms to assist our youngest students in learning (and relearning) how to write their letter and numbers as learning to write suffered greatly during remote learning. In terms of staff shortages, our pay schedule is set by collective bargaining agreements. There is no question that the WED is not one of the highest paying districts in the state because the community itself simply does not have the tax dollars and state funds to support higher wages. As a result, we have lost staff (as many districts have) to higher paying district as well as to educators/staff who have simply chosen to leave the education profession due to the overwhelming pressure to perform more and more task for less money. Educators are also frustrated with taking blame for learning loss and disappointing test scores without any consideration being given to many factors which greatly impact both (homelife, poverty, hunger, parental absence, etc.). Sadly, the WED has been remiss (in my eyes) in addressing the mental health needs of these educators and staff who are overwhelmed and often underpaid and underappreciated/blamed for educational shortcomings. Through grant funding, we have been able, however, to bring in extra resources (additional social workers, school psychologists, behavioral interventionists, mental health first aid training for staff and students) to help address the mental health needs of our students. Project Aware, led by Gigi DiBello, has done very hard work to reach out to students in need and to provide them with necessary resources. However, this work will not end when access to the funds supporting them at the moment do and we are also doing our best to prepare ahead for the loss of this funding while the need is still so great among our students and our staff.
Michelle Sztabor
My name is Michelle Sztabor and I am running for Woonsocket School Committee as the only challenger to the five sitting incumbents. I am running for school committee because at this time in my life I have the time to dedicate to my community.
The life experiences that I have had, that have helped me develop skills that would be useful on this committee, are a marriage of 41 years, raising 3 daughters in which I utilized public, private and 7 years of homeschooling, and over 41 years of church membership in which I participated in teaching and mentoring. I mention these life experiences because in order to be successful in these areas, interpersonal skills are necessary, being a good listener and communicator are crucial, and being a good problem solver is important. These are the skills that I believe I have developed.
I have learned that education is not a one size fits all program and I would be a voice for school choice. After attending school committee meetings, sub-committee meetings, and meeting with different school department heads, I have learned that children returned to school following the pandemic behind in academics, as well as behaviorally, emotionally, and psychologically impacted. In light of this, I would be an advocate to keep schools open and children unmasked. My vision is for education that focuses on the basics, fosters parental involvement, and builds students with character.
If you share this vision then cast your vote for Michelle Sztabor on November 8th.
Question #1: Voters are being asked to approve a second $250 million school construction bond this year. If the ballot question passes, how would you prioritize Woonsocket’s school construction needs?
Many of our elementary schools, unfortunately, have not been maintained over the years and are beyond rehabilitating. Woonsocket already is looking into a plan to decommission some of the elementary schools with eyes on building one large elementary school which would save money by consolidating services in one location. I would support this plan.
Question #2: How do you think Woonsocket schools are handling pandemic-related issues such as learning loss, staffing shortages and mental health challenges?
Woonsocket schools have robust programs in place, social services in place and a dedicated staff working very hard to handle the pandemic-related issues such as learning loss and mental health issues. I am hoping to entice more parental involvement so we are working together instead of finger pointing. We need to change the perception that Woonsocket schools are problematic as many good teachers go elsewhere to teach.
