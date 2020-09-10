WOONSOCKET – After holding off until the eleventh hour to make a decision, officials who run the state's sixth largest school district have approved a plan to start the school year here on Monday with the overwhelming majority of students staying home for distance learning.
Schools Superintendent Patrick McGee proposed a plan for bringing back students in three phases, though he said the timing of them could change, depending on the data about COVID-19 that emerges from within the schools and the community.
McGee explained the details during a remote meeting Wednesday night with the School Committee, which unanimously approved the plan. He said he knows some parents will be upset because they think their children should be in school full-time.
“Not an easy decision,” McGee said, looking visibly strained through his video feed. “But it's based on health and safety. I've said this before and I'm going to say it again- I want to do this slowly and I want to do it right.”
During Phase 1 of the reentry program, the only students who will attend in-person classes full-time are kindergartners and pre-kindergartners, as well as special needs students in all grades. This phase is supposed to last from Monday to Sept. 25, a period during which all other students will be learning from home via computers.
Teachers will still have to come to school to teach virtual learners, McGee said. Unlike their students, they won't be allowed to work from home.
But there are still questions about how many teachers will be available and how many students will opt to be voluntary full-time distance learners. In response to a question from School Committee Chairman Paul Bourget, McGee said he's tracking the numbers, but he didn't say what they were. Bourget said later that he thinks 80 is a good estimate for the number of teachers who've applied for medical waivers, but the figures for distance learners might be unknown until school starts.
What McGee did say about distance learners is that families who opt for it must commit until at least Dec. 23. One thing McGee doesn't want, he said, is pupils “bouncing back and forth” from in-person classes to distance learning.
If all goes according to plan, Phase 2 of the reentry program would last from Sept. 29 to Oct. 9. During this phase, Grade 1 students would be added to the full-time in-person population.
Also added to the mix during this phase, in hybrid fashion, would be students in Grades 2, 3, 6 and 9. An oft-voiced maxim of teaching in the age of coronavirus is that Grade 6, the first year of middle school, and Grade 9, the first of high school, are transitional years that warrant an emphasis on in-person education.
They're called hybrid students because they won't be in class full-time. The hybrids will be broken up into two groups: those whose last names begin with the letters A-L and those with letters M-Z. The first group will report for in-person classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays and the other on Wednesdays and Fridays. For the three days a week they're not in class, they will be distance learning from home.
The rest of the students – Grades 4-8 and Grades 10-12 - would return to in-person learning on Oct. 13 in the same pattern as the Phase 2 hybrids.
Members of the school committee discussed the plan for more than an hour, and some questioned the staggered weekday schedule for the hybrid students. Why not come to school two days in a row, instead of skipping a day in between, wondered School Committee Vice Chairman Donald Burke.
McGee said the idea was to minimize the amount of time hybrid students would go without having in-person contact with a teacher. Instead of a week, the gap is smaller if they skip a day.
But McGee's plan generally got a warm reception from school officials, including Burke.
“I want to commend Dr. McGee and his team for putting together this plan,” he said. “Our district is close to 6,000 students. Dealing with close to 6,000 students is quite different than a district that has maybe 1,000, and I think this plan addresses the ways we can bring students together.”
At one point, McGee apologized for settling on a reentry plan for the academic year so late. But he said the delay was partly caused by a chain of events that began on Aug. 24, when the Rhode Island Department of Education issued unexpected guidance about air quality benchmarks that classrooms must meet in order for students to be allowed to use them.
Discussion about that guidance – and what the Woonsocket Education Department is doing to address it – gobbled up a sizable chunk of the meeting.
At issue is the prevailing standard for exchanging air within classrooms. Alfred Notarianni, the WED's facilities chief, said only classrooms where the HVAC system can completely replace the air four to six times per hour are deemed usable.
The WED hired two private engineering companies to execute a multi-pronged approach to achieve the necessary benchmarks. Some of the work is ongoing.
NexGen Mechanical of Warwick is taking measures to optimize the function of the rooftop HVAC units on school buildings and clean out air ducts. Another company, OccuHealth Inc. of Mansfield, Mass., is in the process of analyzing the air quality in every classroom. Some aren't making the cut, but OccuHealth is providing recommendations on how the WED can make improvements.
As a result of OccuHealth's work, McGee informed school board members that the WED is now poised to purchase 195 High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters from other suppliers. The portable units run on electricity and will be placed in individual classrooms in order to achieve RIDE's air quality benchmarks and allow the WED to use them for in-person teaching.
Bourget said the district needs to be sure the HEPA filters don't overtax the electrical capacity in school buildings.
“We've got to look at that so we don't have a complete wipeout, or blackout, in our schools,” he said.
Notarianni told Bourget power consumption had been a challenge in the past, but he expects the issue to be resolved by the time school starts.
“That's the next piece of the puzzle,” said Notarianni, likening the chore of prepping the schools for safe classes in the era of COVID-19 to steering “a moving train.”
“We're moving from one car to the next and we're onto the electrical car,” he said.
OccuHealth's Erik Anderson joined the meeting to explain how the filters work. He said they don't bring in fresh air like an HVAC system – they just purify it, removing 99.97 percent of all particulate matter.
“It's filtered air,” Anderson said.
Follow Russ Olivo on Twitter @russolivo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.