WOONSOCKET — If you attend public schools in the city, say goodbye to in-person learning for the year after this already-abbreviated holiday week is over.
Chastened by the recent death of a secretary at Hamlet Middle School due to the coronavirus, the entire Pre-K to Grade 12 system is shifting over to distance learning on Monday in the face of a much-feared post-Thanksgiving surge in COVID-19 cases.
Schools will remain on remote learning until at least Jan. 4 – maybe longer depending on the infection data, says School Committee Chairman Paul Bourget.
“We will reevaluate the situation, and hopefully the storm is passed where the cases are lower and we can go back to a hybrid situation starting in the new year,” said Bourget. “We’re hoping.”
Schools Supt. Patrick McGee informed parents of the total shift to distance learning on Friday – a significantly more drastic move than Gov. Gina Raimondo was endorsing just a day earlier amid steadily rising infection rates, coupled with concern over increased holiday mingling this week. She beseeched residents to stay home for Thanksgiving and to keep gatherings limited to the number of people in one’s household.
Calling for a “two-week pause,” Raimondo also ordered gyms and bars to close down from Nov. 30 to Dec. 13, and asked high schools to shift to distance learning during that limited period. Raimondo recommended that high schools cap in-person capacity to 25 percent, but made no recommendations for elementary and middle schools, saying the data does not support the notion that schools are “super-spreaders” of COVID-19.
“While I respect and appreciate the Governor’s options,” McGee told parents in a letter, “I am choosing to take a different path for the Woonsocket Education Department after Thanksgiving.”
Calling the health and well-being of students and staff of the Woonsocket Education Department “my top priority,” McGee said that out of an abundance of caution, he had decided to shift all students to full distance learning from Nov. 30 to Dec. 23. Ordinary vacation in the schedule means classes, in-person or otherwise, would not resume again until Jan. 4.
“I realize that my decision will impact many families; however, please understand that this decision was not made lightly,” McGee said. “I believe that we will see a spike in COVID-19 cases during this period and I feel that it is safer for our students and staff to not be in close contact with one another.”
In Woonsocket, the number of positive COVID-19 cases has “increased dramatically over the past months,” McGee said, while the governor and health experts are forecasting “even higher numbers of positive cases” between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
McGee said the district has already been forced to close “many classrooms” across the district, as well as entire schools, due to staff and students testing positive. The staff shortages have made supervising classes and buildings “very challenging,” he said.
Bourget said he was briefed on the decision by McGee before the announcement and he fully supports the move to distance learning.
Likening the COVID-19 forecasts from the governor and her staff to an approaching hurricane, Bourget said it would be foolish to wait for a COVID-19 landfall to board up the windows.
“The storm is almost upon us, and before we see a massive rise, that’s why we backed out,” said Bourget. “If you’re going to pause, pause it thoroughly. School will continue and it will be done safely, but before we have this massive exodus and we have to shut it down anyway, we took a proactive approach.”
Recently the district closed 10 classrooms combined at the Globe and Harris schools. Previously, illnesses and quarantine-induced staff shortages resulted in temporary shutdowns for Pothier and Citizens elementary and Hamlet Middle School. A number of staffers, including some custodians, have tested positive for COVID-19. Woonsocket High School never opened this year for in-person learning because of insufficient personnel.
But a turning point in the district’s approach to protecting the school community came with the death on Nov. 8 of Leah Normandin, a secretary at Hamlet Middle School, due to COVID-19. At 45 years old, she was younger than most COVID-19 fatalities and the Rhode Island Department of Health said she suffered from underlying health conditions that put her at high risk. Health officials also observed that it was unlikely she was infected at school because, as a secretary, she had no contact with students.
“It doesn’t matter,” said Bourget. “We’re the only district that’s had a death. It’s a death in the family and that’s a big deal.”
Bourget said he’d rather close school for in-person learning than be put in the position of having to announce the death of another staff member because the district failed to act.
The WED isn’t the only district opting for a tougher approach than Raimondo is advocating. Not long after McGee’s announcement, West Warwick schools followed suit with a similar move.
The shift to distance learning comes as infection rates continue sharply rising in Rhode Island – as they are in much of the country – mapping a trend that dates back to September.
On Monday, RIDOH was reporting a 5.9 percent positivity rate on the last week’s worth of tests, which was up 2 percent from the prior week, with about 535 new cases per 100,000 of population for the period, up from 363. The only key metric that stayed about the same was new hospital admissions, at 247, which was only four more than a week earlier.
Yet the Blackstone Valley remains an epicenter of infection, with Woonsocket having one of the highest concentrations of test positivity in the state. At 10 percent, it’s tied for sixth place with East Providence, but Central Falls still has the highest infection rate, with some 24 percent of everyone who gets a test obtaining a positive result. Pawtucket is in second place, with 15 percent, according to RIDOH data.
The health agency also announced 429 new cases during the previous 24 hours on Monday, and six more fatalities. That brings the death toll to more than 1,300 since the onset of the pandemic, which has now caused more than 50,570 infections, many of them asymptomatic.
Follow Russ Olivo on Twitter @russolivo
