A slice of Americana that celebrates community, unity and kinship, the American Style Barn is Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt's choice for the annual municipal holiday ornament. The ornaments, $20 each, are available at Woonsocket City Hall, Pepin Lumber, The Honey Shop at Park Avenue, radio stations WOON and WNRI, and Vose True Value Hardware. You can also call Human Services Director Linda Plays at (401) 767-9282 to reserve your ornament.