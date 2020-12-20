WOONSOCKET – If you're from New England, there may be no more comforting symbol of old-fashioned American values than a country barn. But you don't have to drive out to the hinterlands to see one – you can hang one from your Christmas tree.
Thanks to the city of Woonsocket, which has been issuing commemorative holiday ornaments for years, this season's installment is what officials are calling the American Style Barn.
“This year’s annual holiday ornament is a timeless, uplifting keepsake that emphasizes the importance of community and country during the holidays and is an inspiring addition to our annual ornament collection,” Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt said. “This is a perfect gift or stocking stuffer for those who want a piece of Americana on their holiday displays.”
The 2020 ornament was produced by Beacon Design, a division of the ChemART company in Lincoln, a leading ornament manufacturer that's known for making the official holiday ornament for the White House.
“Our ornament this year resonates with what is positive and uplifting about our American and Woonsocket cultural heritage, especially as it relates to the holidays,” Baldelli-Hunt added. “Throughout American folklore barns have symbolized safety, stability, perseverance, and growth, attributes that will encourage us to bond and work together in a unified direction more than ever during this challenging period.”
The solid brass ornament features a vibrantly colored red barn, adorned by a prominently visible American flag, and is “100 percent made in the USA,” according to the mayor.
Each of the limited edition ornaments, with 250 available, is individually numbered. Priced at $20 each, the ornaments are available at Woonsocket City Hall, Pepin Lumber, The Honey Shop's Park Avenue location, radio stations WOON and WNRI, and Vose True Value Hardware Store. You can also call Linda Plays, director of Human Services, at 767-9282 to reserve your ornament.
