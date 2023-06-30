WOONSOCKET – Construction work is set to begin on turning the former middle school building on Park Place into luxury apartments by the end of the year, according to the architect and owners.
The Goldman Group, a Boston-based real estate investment company, purchased the building for $1 million last year after it had been vacant since it abruptly closed in 2009. Charles Goldman, a partner at The Goldman Group, said he was “blown away” when he first set eyes on the 200,000 square-foot property.
“It’s really a beautiful building,” he said. “The architecture inside and out is just gorgeous.”
The Goldman Group began talking with David Sisson, an East Providence-based architect about six months prior to closing on the property and brought him on officially after the sale late last year. Goldman said his company has a limited network of architects and engineers in Rhode Island and came across Sisson’s firm through an internet search.
“We felt comfortable that he and his team were very confident and knowledgeable about historic buildings,” he said.
Sisson said the building is “a challenge” because multiple generations of construction left it with an odd layout.
“I can imagine the students had some trouble navigating it – we certainly do,” he said.
The Classical Revival-style building was constructed in four phases over 37 years, according to state documents. The earliest section was built in 1915 as the Woonsocket Senior High School with an attached gym, and an addition was attached 10 years later. In 1927, the Junior High School, along with an auditorium, gym and boiler house, was built and connected to the 1925 addition. Decades later in 1951, the original senior high gym was demolished and replaced with a new “gymnasium annex.”
Though it’s remained “abandoned” in a functional sense, the building has been the subject of two short documentaries by filmmaker and former student Jason Allard, who visited the site once in 2013 and again this year in March.
“That documentary traced the full history of this building. We interviewed former faculty, students and staff, and showed why this was much more than just an abandoned building. It was a place of memory, laughter, heartbreak – all those big emotions you feel growing up,” Allard said in the introduction to the 2023 film.
Design challenges aside, Sisson also said it’s a “fun building” with “a lot of historic character,” most of which will be preserved in the finished product. The building was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2017. The submission application, publicly available through the state’s Historical Preservation and Heritage Commission, notes that “the school building remains largely unaltered and retains a high degree of integrity.”
In order for The Goldman Group to benefit from tax credits associated with redeveloping historic buildings, Sisson is tasked with retaining a certain degree of the building’s interior and exterior characteristics. He said much of the brickwork will remain, as well as the common areas inside, such as hallways. He’s afforded more leniency in the classrooms.
“It doesn’t make a lot of sense to have a chalkboard in the bathroom,” he said.
Though the former Woonsocket Middle School is a large project, Sisson and his firm are no strangers to adaptive reuse projects featuring historic buildings. Construction has already begun on an East Providence project his firm designed to turn an abandoned primary school into five large apartments, and his firm also worked on turning the former “Westminster Unitarian Church” in Providence into 15 apartments.
Sisson and Goldman both said they are confident construction on the building can begin by the end of this year. The first phase is lead paint and asbestos abatement, Goldman said, and Sisson added that they still need to arrange getting rid of the desks and other equipment left behind on the property. The target completion date for the complex, which will feature a recreation center, gaming courts, gym, indoor lap pool and locker rooms in addition to the rental units themselves, is mid-2025.
Even with all the work ahead, Sisson said it’s “thrilling” to see such historic buildings being restored and utilized again.
“People like to have a connection with where they live,” he said. “Every project is important and every city is important. We want Woonsocket to have beautiful buildings that contribute to the city.”
Follow Stella Lorence on Twitter @slorence3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.