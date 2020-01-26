WOONSOCKET -- Zachary Smith hates being late for his job at City Hall.
And when he gets there, he knows exactly what to do – no supervision required. He goes directly to the broom closet underneath the central staircase, pulls out his Windex and rags, and gets down to dusting the handrails or polishing the glass door.
When co-workers and visitors pass him in the corridors, he rarely makes eye contact, but sometimes he’ll trade a few words about his favorite subject – Pixar animation films. Other times he remains blissfully engrossed in his chores, audibly talking to himself in a low, chant-like drone.
“Who’s my favorite employee?” Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt asked him one day last week.
“Me,” answered Smith, cracking a smile.
Smith, 23, has come a long way for someone whose doctors thought might spend the rest of his life rocking in a corner and chanting to himself when they saw him as a toddler, says his mother, Donna Smith.
When Zachary was less than three years old, he was diagnosed as profoundly autistic.
She knew something was off long before that.
“When you fed him he wouldn’t look at you,” she recalls. “He didn’t learn how to talk until he was nine.”
Over time, Smith learned that Zachary craved structure and liked to keep busy, and there were some things he was actually strangely good at. With the help of good special education teachers at Woonsocket High School, Zachary graduated with competent math and reading skills, but it’s his memory that really impresses some people.
His mother tells one story about a camping trip Zachary took with his Boy Scout troop. It was supposed to be a test of their skills navigating in the woods with a compass.
When the scouts got lost, they tried finding their way back to the path using their compasses, to no avail. It was Zachary who remembered every twist and turn. Every time his troop-mates were about to make a wrong choice, he put them back on track with some economical pointers. “Nope,” he’d say. Or, “You’re going the wrong way.”
“He’s a human GPS,” says his mother. “You’re in a car with him and you’re going someplace, you don’t need GPS. You don’t need a clock when you’re with him, either. He knows what time it is.”
Zachary’s most ardent hobby is watching Disney and Pixar films. But he does more than watch. He’s a sponge for details, permanently absorbing trivia about actors’ dates of birth, when the movies were released and the family trees of fictional characters.
He mows the lawn, takes care of his own banking and does his own laundry.
“Everything about him surprises me because, I’m tellin’ you, there wasn’t much hope when they diagnosed him,” his mother says. “They told me he might never do anything but sit in a corner and rock and chant and stare at a wall. That’s all we got out of him for a few years.”
AS LONG AS ZACHARY was in high school, his mother didn’t worry too much about keeping the momentum going for her son. The engagement of schoolwork and socializing with others helped prevent him from lapsing into mute isolation – the ever-present gravitational pull of autism.
But after he graduated, she kept running into brick walls when it came to finding work-related placements for Zachary. He could fill out applications okay. But as soon as he showed up for the interview, the problems began.
“It was the people-to-people thing,” she says. “He was limited by his communication.”
In the spring of 2018, Smith had a chance to vent her frustrations with Baldelli-Hunt when they met at an Eagle Scout ceremony for her son at Trinity parish hall on Park Avenue. Zachary was getting an Eagle badge for building birdhouses for Woonsocket Harris Public Library, where he’d worked as a volunteer.
Baldelli-Hunt remembers how impressed she was when she heard Zachary give his acceptance speech.
“He had his speech memorized,” the mayor recalls. “He spoke so eloquently and he must have spoken for five to seven minutes straight. He went on and thanked everyone.”
The she spoke to his mother. She told him about wanting to keep Zachary socially connected and how unhealthy it would end up for him if he stayed home all day.
The mayor told her she’d look into what she could do to find something for him.
Zachary has now been working in a custodial capacity at City Hall for about 18 months. He works four days a week for a total of 10 hours, and punches his time-card just like everyone else.
Wherever he goes, Zachary’s “job coach” Carol Lima isn’t far behind. She works for Seven Hills, an organization specializing in support services for individuals with developmental and cognitive disabilities, which makes her sound like some kind of psycho-social bureaucrat.
She’s not. She’s 80 years old and, like his mother, she has more than a professional interest in Zachary: She’s the adoptive mother of his half-brother, Elliot, 22, who also has autism.
Like a mother doe with a baby fawn, Lima is always around when Zachary is doing his chores at City Hall, but you don’t necessarily see her.
“Generally, I try to be invisible, to encourage his independence and interaction with others,” she explains.
After 18 months, it’s clear to Zachary’s mother and Lima just how beneficial working at City Hall has been for him.
“I love his progress,” says Smith. “He loves his job. He’s up every morning. Getting ready. He hates to be late. He’s a very punctual young man.”
Smith says that since Zachary began working at City Hall – his first job – there’s been a significant improvement in his communication skills as well.
“Before you couldn’t really ask him a question and get an answer,” she says. “It would be, ‘Go away’ or ‘I don’t know’ or ‘Leave me alone.’ Now he tries to reciprocate with a good explanation. Sometimes, not so much, but he’s at least attempting to have a conversation that goes back and forth two ways.”
The payoff for Zachary may not have been predictable, necessarily, but one thing that has certainly been a surprise from his presence in the seat in local government is the payoff it’s had for the staff, according to Baldelli-Hunt.
It’s apparent to anyone that he’s happily immersed in his work, and that has a positive affect on others, too, she says.
“It feels good to be able to employ someone like Zachary because he brings a different element and spirit to City Hall,” says the mayor. “He has a great depth of intelligence and I find it to be very uplifting.”
Lima says there is often a stigma attached to those with autism. Getting people like Zachary circulating in the community in a positive fashion helps others see them in a more realistic, balanced way and helps society move beyond the myths, and that’s good for everyone.
“It gives them a different view,” she says. “They can be much more than you think they can. It’s just a matter of giving them a chance, which is what the mayor has done.”
With someone like Zachary, says Lima, it’s necessary for mentors to scale down their expectation for what he’s capable of over time. Instead of thinking in weeks or months, it might take years for him to come to work without a chaperon, such as herself. But one day the plan is to just drop him off on the sidewalk, let him do his thing, and pick him up again a few hours later.
Zachary’s mother says Baldelli-Hunt deserves a big ‘thank-you’ for the help she provided her son.
“She came through for us, she really did,” says Smith.
Zachary’s experience at City Hall has given her a renewed sense of hope, too.
“Never give up hope,” is her advice to other families managing autism. “Never. Even if you can get them to do the smallest thing, it’s a step toward the next thing. It’s a little bit at a time.”
