WOONSOCKET – Three little girls are playing at the park with their miniature Doberman Pinscher in a brief, joyful moment now forever memorialized in a new anthology being published by Simon and Schuster in October.
Emily Lisker, a Woonsocket local of 34 years, captured the real-life moment in a short “vignette” 11 years ago, one of many she’s written over the years, published on her blog, “The Urban Mermaid,” and shared with friends.
“I find my community by just connecting,” Lisker said. “I feel like I’ve built my community by sharing my work, and that’s such a thrill.”
She shared this particular story with her friend Lori Marie Carlson-Hijuelos, a New York editor, who decided she wanted to include Lisker’s piece in her next project, an anthology for young adults called “A Path to the World.” The book features “a chorus of essays from a variety of voices, backgrounds and experiences, exploring what it means to be human and true to yourself,” according to Simon and Schuster.
Lisker said the project was delayed for several years, enough time so that the children in the story, who live on Lisker’s street in Woonsocket, have now grown up.
“Now that I have the book in my hands, it’s had a huge impact on me,” Lisker said, adding that she carries the pre-sale copy around with her wherever she goes.
The piece, titled “Turbesi Park’’ after the park in Blackstone, Massachusetts where it took place, is Lisker’s first published writing, but she is not new to the world of publishing. After she attended art school, she began her career as an illustrator, creating illustrations for magazines and newspapers, and publishing children’s books and cookbooks. She illustrated two of Carlson-Hijuelos’s children’s books, which is how they met.
Lisker said she came to writing later, as an adult, beginning in her 30s. Since then, she estimated that she’s written about 300 vignettes, mostly based on true stories she sees and hears in her neighborhood.
“I guess I can call myself a writer now, which is kind of exciting, because I kind of found it on my own,” she said. “I did a lot of my travel in the visual world, and now I’m traveling using words.”
Ideas for stories come to Lisker while she’s out on the streets walking her dog, or in the YMCA locker room, though she doesn’t always recognize them as story ideas at first, she said. It sometimes takes a few days before she’ll recognize something that stuck with her, and begin putting it to paper.
“People I meet on the street, they love to tell stories,” Lisker said.
To prepare for those moments, Lisker keeps what she calls a “spittoon notebook,” which is a place to jot down all her thoughts in the morning and empty her mind. She said it functions like a warm-up for the day’s writing, and like a daily meditation.
“I’m emptying my head before I hit the streets,” she said. “To be a sponge, you have to wring out the water so we can soak up new water.”
She said the practice started when she was in her 30s. She had been “pretty miserable,” and told a friend she wanted to “cut off my head.” Her friend suggested emptying her thoughts into a notebook instead, and the habit stuck.
“It not only saved my life, but it grew me a new life,” Lisker said.
Although Lisker said many of her vignettes are joyful, she’s also captured some of the more troubling moments of her neighborhood. They’re stories she said “scare” her “suburban friends,” and sometimes involve people fighting or the police. But she said she feels like she has to write those stories, or they “block the door” for others. Still, she said she wouldn’t want to live in one of those suburbs where she visits her friends.
“I feel lucky that I found Woonsocket, because Woonsocket is not pretentious,” she said. “It’s a story-generating neighborhood.”
Lisker said she views her piece in the anthology as just the start, and has been contacting publishers she knows to tell them about it. She plans to keep writing her vignettes, and one day, gather them all into their own collection.
“I’m really hoping that the next project will be all my stories.”
“A Path to the World” is set to be published on October 18. It will be available for purchase at major bookstores and on Amazon.
