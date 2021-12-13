By RUSS OLIVO
WOONSOCKET – If Twitter or Facebook had existed, say, around 1915, no doubt President Woodrow Wilson, former President Teddy Roosevelt and peace activist Jane Addams would have been using it to blast out their antagonistic views of what the United States should do about the military conflagration in Europe that eventually came to be known as World War I.
But no matter how conflicting their views were, there was something about the three leaders that differed from many of those who populate the American stage today: They meant what they said, and didn’t much care if you got ticked off because of it.
“Sometimes they took unpopular stands on the issue of war,” says author and historian Neil Lanctot. “They didn’t care how it was going to affect their popularity. They don’t walk it back. They pretty much say what they believe. All of them exhibited a certain amount of political courage which we could use more of today.”
The son of the late Mayor Francis Lanctot and a professor of history, Lanctot reached certain conclusions about modern-day political character after the recent publication of his fourth book, “The Approaching Storm – Roosevelt, Wilson, Addams and their Clash Over America’s Future.” At nearly 600 pages, it’s Lanctot’s longest book yet, the result of years’ worth of research into the lives of its main subjects – and a raft of lesser players. It’s also a marked departure from Lanctot’s previous works, which have focused mainly on the intersection of professional sports and the African-American experience.
“My feeling was I’d gone about as far as I could go with sports and baseball,” said Lanctot, who grew up on Mendon Road and graduated from Woonsocket High School. “I just thought it was time to try something new.”
Moreover, the author says, for all that has been written about the origins of World War I, he felt as if the story still had more depth to plumb.
Though the era of the Great War predates ours by more than a century, in some ways they have much in common. The rise of digital technology and the echo chamber of social media may drive the disruption of today’s institutions, but in Wilson’s day the new invention that was upending society was something called the automobile. And like the venom contemporary political figures are known to exchange today, Roosevelt and Wilson weren’t exactly friendly, either, says Lanctot.
“I think there was a lot of polarization,” says Lanctot. “Roosevelt and Wilson hated each other. These two guys could not stand each other.”
In the run-up to World War I, Roosevelt – having left the Oval Office in 1909 – was something of an outsider who championed building up the military and dispatching American troops against the German aggressors who were attacking U.S. allies in Europe. Addams, a social worker and one of the nation’s leading pacifists, was advocating for peace talks among the combatants, while President Wilson was somewhere in the middle, hoping to keep the nation from getting bogged down in a messy, far-flung war for as long as possible.
“They’re all progressives,” says Lanctot. “They’re all on the reformer side of things. They’re all very influential but they all have a very different view of our responsibilities as far as the war is concerned.”
But Lanctot says his book is as much of an exploration of the social milieu of the day as it is a study of the political dynamics that eventually led the nation into World War I in 1917, some three years after the assassination of Austrian Archduke Ferdinand in Serbia became the flashpoint for the conflict. He devotes a good deal of ink to the lives of a panoply of minor figures who drove the arts, industry and culture of the day – everyone from the escape artist and magician Harry Houdini, Henry Ford and Alexander Graham Bell to Will Rogers and Helen Keller.
The second decade of the 20th century didn’t have COVID-19, but it did have another disease that shaped the strife of a generation – polio.
“I tried to capture the era, what was going on at the time,” said Lanctot. “There was a polio epidemic. It was a very interesting time in American history that a lot of us don’t know much about. It’s a cool time in American history outside of the story I’m trying to tell in this book.”
Lanctot, who says archived newspapers and letters were his leading source materials for the book, made some unexpected discoveries along the way – even a weird “Woonsocket connection” to his research.
Though he wasn’t a candidate at the time, Roosevelt and his Bull Moose Party were still popular as Wilson campaigned for president in 2016, shortly before America got involved in World War I. And that’s when then-Woonsocket Mayor David J. Snyder wrote Roosevelt a personal letter of invitation to the city’s Fourth of July celebration.
“It will include a civic and military parade and formal exercises in Cold Spring Park,” the letter says. “In behalf of the Committee and the City of Woonsocket, I take great pleasure in inviting you to be the orator of the day.”
Dated April 16, 1916 on letterhead from the mayor’s office, the letter concludes, “Trusting that you will accept, I am, Sincerely, David J. Snyder – Mayor.”
Snyder’s name may not be on the tip of many a local tongue, but he was the city’s 12th mayor.
The youngest of five children of Francis and Claire Lanctot, the author grew up in a house on Mendon Road near what’s now Black’s Restaurant – a place that Lanctot remembers as Cookie’s. His father, a fixture of city political life for more than three decades, served as mayor from 1989-1996 and died in 2009.
Lanctot, 55, moved away from the city in 1985 to attend the University of Pennsylvania and now lives in Westchester, just outside the city. He’s on the staff of the University of Delaware, where he teaches history.
Before delving into the origins of World War I, Lanctot wrote three books focusing on sports and race, including “Negro League Baseball – The Rise and Ruin of a Black Institution” and “Campy – the Two Lives of Roy Campanella,” the story of the late catcher’s career with the Brooklyn Dodgers in a major league then dominated by white players and the subsequent challenges he faced after surviving a disabling car accident.
Lanctot says he got the contract for the new book in 2015 and spent the next five years working on it – an exhaustive, if not exhausting, project in which he found the research more compelling than the actual writing.
“I like writing,” says Lanctot, but the research is more akin to putting together a puzzle. The narrative is something that develops later.
It’s clear from the historical record that the United States’ entry into World War I hastened the surrender of Germany, Lanctot says, but one of the questions that vexes him is how the course of the 20th century might have run if Wilson had decided against committing troops and artillery to the battle. It’s impossible to say in hindsight, but Lanctot says the scenarios aren’t all bad – after all, without the doomed Treaty of Versailles it’s unlikely there would have ever been an Adolf Hitler to stoke the flames of World War II and its cataclysmic toll in lives and devastation.
After all the research, though, Lanctot decided that he didn’t necessarily agree with the main players he was focusing on. But because of their unwavering conviction to speech without artifice and saying what they believed, he could still admire them.
