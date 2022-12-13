WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Police Department’s annual toy drive, in collaboration with the Auger family and the Knights of Columbus 113, held its last big collection event on Sunday and is now preparing to sort and distribute the donations to local families in need.
“All in all, I think things have gone well this year,” said Capt. John Picard, who oversees the drive from the police side.
The department turned off its hotline Thursday night to finalize the list of families who will receive donations. Picard said about 100 people registered, which could translate into between 250 and 300 children, roughly on par with last year.
Jeffrey Gaulin, a first-year trustee with the Knights of Columbus Council 113, said even before Sunday’s event, the drive had collected about 1,100 toys. Over 800 of those donations were dropped off at the first collection event, held at St. Joseph’s Parish two weeks ago.
“We got quite a few donations at the first one,” said Christine Arel, the brother of former WPD dispatcher Ron Auger, in whose honor the drive is held. “We got a little less toys than last year at the raffle but we got more money with the raffle, so it kind of balanced out.”
The cash donations, which Arel said have continued to come in between collection events, are used to purchase any remaining toys for the recipient families. Gaulin said the drive usually has to supplement toys for the 10-12 year old age range, and he expects that to be about the same this year.
Once all the toys are collected, volunteers from the police department and the Knights of Columbus help sort them by age group and then start filling orders for each recipient child based on their age and gender.
“Based on that, you do the best you can to give them what you can give them,” Gaulin said.
Picard said the department has teenagers who participate in the year-round Police Explorers program help pick out the toys. Since many of the explorers have younger siblings, Picard said they “make good elves.”
“That works really well,” he said. “They really have a good sense of what the kids want.” He added that they began including the explorers during the toy drive last year.
Families will get to pick up their toy bags at a predetermined time and place in a couple weeks, and the police will continue accepting donations at the station though Friday, December 16, Picard said.
Missing from this year’s event at Wood Avenue was Auger’s truck, which Arel said she had to sell after it needed too many repairs. Instead, donors filled a police vehicle parked out front with toys.
Both Picard and Gaulin estimated that toy donations were slightly down this year compared to last; there had been some concern that high inflation would cause more families to register as recipients and put the squeeze on donations. But with one week of donations remaining, and the shopping spree with the cash donations still to come, they’re hopeful there will be enough for everyone this year.
By Stella Lorence
Follow Stella Lorence on Twitter @slorence3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.