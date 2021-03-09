BURRILLVILLE – Wright’s Farm Restaurant, located at 84 Inman Road in Burrillville, will reopen for indoor dining on Thursday, April 8. Dining is by reservation only and limited by current state mandates to parties of eight or fewer. To make reservations, please visit www.wrightsfarm.com or call 401-769-2856 any time between noon and 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Dine-in hours are Thursdays and Fridays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturdays from noon to 8 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 7 p.m. The restaurant will continue to offer curbside takeout for guests who prefer to enjoy Wright’s at home; orders can be placed online at www.wrightsfarm.com.
“We are so pleased to once again offer our guests a safe, enjoyable dining experience at Wright’s Farm,” said owner Frank Galleshaw III. “As Wright’s is known for large dining groups and events, it has been challenging to navigate our state’s current guidelines effectively. However, we are confident that we have everything in place to ensure the same safe, comfortable and family-friendly dining experience that we have been known for, for nearly 50 years.”
“It’s been a challenging time and we are grateful to our customers who have supported our to-go business; however, we are excited to welcome them back through our doors to enjoy our delicious dinners as they were meant to be enjoyed,” continued Galleshaw.
