Pawtucket — The YMCA of Pawtucket announced this week that Jeff Merhige will serve as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective July 10, 2023. Merhige has almost 30 years of experience as a YMCA professional, and he is committed to creating a positive impact in the YMCA by building cultures of excellence.
Merhige has a consistent track record of executing organizational improvements and implementing best practice initiatives, which are attributes that the Board of Directors of the YMCA of Pawtucket felt made him an ideal choice to lead the organization.
“I am pleased to be joining the YMCA of Pawtucket team,” said Jeff Merhige. “This organization has made a real impact throughout the state and is committed to answering the call to serve when help is needed most. I look forward to building upon these tremendous accomplishments and working to further enhance the quality of life in the communities we serve.”
In his new position as Chief Executive Officer, Merhige will work closely with the Board of Directors in achieving the YMCA of Pawtucket’s mission of strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. He will maximize community partnerships and engage volunteers, as well as oversee the financial stability, community and philanthropic relations, staffing, development, and operation of the organization.
“We are privileged to welcome Jeff to the YMCA of Pawtucket,” said Eileen Ryan-Saeger, Chair of the Board of Directors of the YMCA of Pawtucket. Jeff is an energetic, thoughtful leader with an unparalleled commitment to the community and the YMCA organization. We know that he will provide the leadership to guide the Y as it continues its mission of ensuring everyone in our community will have the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive at the YMCA.”
Merhige most recently served as the Vice President of Camping Services for the YMCA of Middle TN, overseeing the Joe C Davis YMCA Outdoor Center, home of Camp Widjiwagan in Nashville, TN. He was responsible for the overall operations and support services of the 320-acre facility, accommodating over 7,200 campers and 35,000 year-round guests. He has extensive fundraising experience and building positive donor relationships, raising over $2 million in capital funds in the first 18 months and $8 million to date.
Merhige also served as the Co-Chairman of the YMCA of the USA Overnight Camp Cabinet for 6 years, representing all YMCA overnight camps and conference centers in the USA. During this time, he facilitated monthly all-camp town halls, provided support and resources to the camping industry, and established collaborations between the American Camping Association and YUSA. Other roles he has served in include the Executive Director of YMCA Camp Kern and Director of Financial Development and Camping Services for the Ann Arbor YMCA. Notably, he spearheaded the creation of the first YMCA Zipline Educational Canopy Tour named “Ozone Zipline Adventures” leading to increased tourism in Warren County, Ohio. Additionally, he is a regular speaker at national conferences and holds bi-annual, workshop round-tables for collaboration and brainstorming with other YMCA executives.
Merhige holds a Bachelor of Science from Bowling Green State University. Along with his wife, Amy and their two children, Luke and Sydney, the Merhige’s look forward to making their home in Rhode Island.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.