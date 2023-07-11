WOONSOCKET – After a year-long, nation-wide search for a new CEO the YWCA found one right in the organization’s own backyard.
Melissa Emidy, a Woonsocket resident of 20 years, will succeed Deborah Perry in September, capping off Perry’s nearly three decades at the YWCA.
“When I think about coming into a new organization, the first thing I do is listen and learn,” Emidy said.
Emidy will bring extensive non-profit leadership experience to the role, having spent the last five years leading Inspiring Minds, a Providence-based nonprofit that offers education services. Before that, she oversaw the state’s federally funded Race to the Top Early Learning Challenge, and is still a member of Women’s United, a child literacy initiative run through United Way Rhode Island.
Marissa Ruff, YWCA’s board chair, said it was this combination of management experience and expertise in educational services that made Emidy standout in a crowded field of over 70 applications.
“A lot of her career successes are in line with what we work for, what we believe in,” Ruff said. “What stood out for us about Melissa is she had a lot of experience that worked well for what the next leadership trajectory the YWCA would need.”
Ruff also said Emidy has been a “trailblazer” for diversity, equity and inclusion work and for having the “difficult conversations” that are often a part of that work.
Emidy herself said most of that work began when she joined Inspiring Minds and steered the organization to think carefully about how to best serve the minority populations taking advantage of the its services, taking care to include the community in those discussions. She also said she’s simply read a lot on the topic.
“Personally, I’m striving every day to live an anti-racist life,” she said. “I recognize my own privilege as a white woman in this world.”
Though her working life has been centered in Providence, Emidy said there are advantages she brings as the “local candidate.” She’s already been approached by people at the grocery store offering ideas about services, she said. Her Providence connections, especially at the Statehouse, will also be helpful once she begins in September, she said.
“Relationships are the foundation of leadership work,” she said.
Ruff said the selection process was “rigorous,” and the organization didn’t want to “pigeon-hole” itself into one geographic region for its search.
“We wanted to really branch out to see if there was a person who fit every box we were looking for,” she said. “We were really thoughtful about a rigorous process because we want to set the YWCA up for success.”
Perry’s departure marks the end of an era, Ruff said, but Emidy is well-positioned to help the organization start a new chapter. Perry, who served as CEO for 25 of her 27 years with the YWCA, has agreed to stay on for 90 days after Emidy starts, assisting her however necessary.
“I think it’s going to be as seamless a transition as we could have hoped for,” Ruff said.
Emidy said Perry is a “tremendous woman who’s done a lot for this community,” and it’s “amazing” that she has agreed to stay on. Having just transitioned out of a CEO post at Inspiring Minds, she said she knows how hard it can be to put all of the nuances of an organization’s operations on paper and how valuable it is to have someone on call to answer questions.
“Nothing’s easy in the nonprofit world,” she said. “It’ll be up and down, left and right, and I’m excited about that.”
