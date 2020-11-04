NORTH SMITHFIELD — In the final tally of Tuesday’s local voting, Paul J. Zwolenski, a current member and vice chair of the town council, won the town administrator seat now held by Gary S. Ezovski by more than a 1,200-vote margin over fellow council member Douglas B. Osier.
And although he will be leaving his position on the council after a two-year term and past service on the town budget committee, Osier on Wednesday was viewing his loss as a lesson in politics.
“I was hoping for a better outcome, but I’m proud of the campaign I ran,” Osier said when contacted about the election result.
Zwolenski collected a total of 3,696 votes in the contest and Osier won 2,404.
“I thank everybody that voted for me, supported me,” he said. “I want to thank my wife, she was my campaign manager, both for this race and when I ran for town council two years ago.”
“I’m proud of it, it was a positive campaign but sometimes you just come up a little short,” Osier said.
Osier pointed to his wife, Ashley, as having played a key role in his bid for the administrator seat as well as his run for council two years ago.
“My wife was a key part of it and I have to say if I had a campaign manager, she was definitely it. She was really helpful in terms of looking over all my press releases, she was right with me when I was walking the neighborhood this year and last year and two years ago, she was definitely a big part of my campaign,” Osier said of his family’s support.
“I thank everyone for all the support, the people that voted for me and helped in my campaign,” he added.
Missing the mark for a win was difficult, Osier admitted, and he said he “will work from it and move on.”
“Right now I think the immediate thing is focusing on spending some time with the family and seeing what the future has in store,” he added.
Osier may stay involved with the town in some way, and said he would be open to serving on a town board or commission if that’s possible.
“I definitely want to continue to make an impact and a difference and just kind of take it from there and see what the future has in store for me,” he said.
He also acknowledged Zwolenski’s success in the election and his new role for the town.
“I definitely want to congratulate Paul on his race and his victory,” Osier said. “He ran a great campaign as well.”
Zwolenski could not be reached about his plans for town when he takes office in December, but said during the campaign that he will be taking a wait-and-listen approach initially.
“It’s going to take time to see who, what, where, I’m going to look at the people in town government and, more important, I’m going to listen to the people in the town who talk to me,” Zwolenski – a former local town planner and professor with Johnson & Wales University’s College of Business – said at the time.
He also pointed to a need to view things from a perspective of the town’s makeup.
“The big goal is to make our town continue to be a town, we’re not a city, we are a town and people moved here because of the great school system,” he said.
The voting on Tuesday also filled both Zwolenski and Osier’s seats on the town council and brought back some past members to work alongside the incumbents and first-time members on the panel.
Kimberly L. Alves, a past member, returned with the top vote tally of 2,953 votes, former council president John A. Beauregard collected 2,849 votes, incumbents Claire Vailleres O’Hara and Paul Vadenais, the current council president, received 2,710 votes and 2,686, respectively, and newcomer Stephen M. Corriveau took the council’s fifth seat with 2,149 votes.
The remaining candidates were Megan Lindsy Staples with 1,990, Teresa Bartomioli, a current member of the panel, with 1902, Christopher P. Simpkins with 1,871, Cheryl A. Marandola with 1857, and Ana M. Parsons with 1816.
Also elected in uncontested school committee elections were James J. Lombardi, III, the panel’s chair; Jean B. Meo and Margaret A. Votta.
Follow Joseph Nadeau on Twitter @JNad75
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.