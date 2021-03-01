WOONSOCKET — The No. 2 Woonsocket girls basketball team knew it flirted with disaster for long stretches of Monday night’s Division III quarterfinal against a determined Toll Gate squad.
The Villa Novans broke nearly every rule when it comes to winning a playoff game and still found a way to advance to the semifinals later in the week against No. 1 Mt. Hope.
Woonsocket gave up the game’s first eight points, failed to make a 3-pointer in the first three quarters, turned the ball over 21 times and made just four of its 14 free throws in a marathon final quarter. And yet, when Toll Gate senior Meghan Merrow’s last-second 3-pointer rimmed out, the Villa Novans kept their season going with a 40-38 victory.
“Survive and advance is what they call it, right,” Woonsocket first-year coach Dan Belisle said. “That’s what we just did because we struggled on offense. We have to do a better job with our half-court offense, there’s no sugarcoating it. We have to take care of the ball and we have to make free throws. It’s really that simple because the defense has been there all year. We can control that.”
“We really just had to stick together as a team and find a way to play all-around basketball,” senior wing Abby Desjardins said after making her team’s only two 3-pointers. “We had a really hard time playing as one today because we were all just so excited to play this game. We needed to calm down and get back and play as one.”
Woonsocket (8-1) received a team-high 11 points from Desjardins, while sophomore wing Nevaeh Caro kept her team afloat with six of her 10 points coming in a disjointed opening half. Mechayla Hill and Erinee Agyemang each added five points.
Toll Gate (5-5) won its last two games – both against Blackstone Valley schools – and led the entire first half and most of the third quarter. Freshman wing Adeline Areson scored a game-high 18 points, while Merrow scored all eight of her points in the first quarter. Sydnee Perreault added six and freshman Amanda Preston chipped in with four.
The Titans led by a point going into the final quarter and the lead was three when Desjardins knocked down her first 3-pointer a minute into the quarter to tie the game. Baskets by Hill and Caro gave the Novans a lead and Desjardins hit her second 3-pointer to finish off a 10-0 run to put the Novans up 36-29.
“I was glad those two shots went in, I was definitely glad they went in,” Desjardins said. “They were very important.”
“I was happy for Abby because she’s been waiting for her shot to fall,” Belisle said. “She’s been a little off with her shooting this year, but she came through in the clutch when we needed her. She was a big part of this win.”
Areson, who only had four points in the first half, exploded four seven points in the final quarter to get the Titans back into the game. The freshman snapped the 10-0 Woonsocket run with a 3-pointer and then she scored another basket to make it a four-point game.
Woonsocket had plenty of chances to pull away from the foul line, but D’Anna Botelho, Caro and Bella Mencarini combined to go just 4-for-14 from the line in the final quarter. A Woonsocket turnover inside the final 30 seconds gave the Titans the ball with a chance to tie the game or go for the win.
Toll Gate opted to go for the win. After a first 3-point attempt nearly went in, Morrow collected the rebound and fired off a shot from the top of the key that missed to send the Novans back to the D-III semifinals for the second straight season.
“Before our next game we have to improve on our offense, that’s the bottom line,” Belisle said. “We work hard and we know what we need to do, but teams give us a little different look and we get a little nervous and don’t handle it well. If we can take care of the ball, we’ll be all right.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.