Once again, Croswell makes his presence felt for Friars

PROVIDENCE – After watching Ed Croswell turn in a performance that would have been celebrated by past Friar tough guys like Michael Smith and Dickey Simpkins, URI head coach David Cox can thank his lucky stars that the current hot flavor of Providence College basketball decided to transfer out of the Atlantic 10.
“In a respectful way after the game, [Croswell] said, ‘At least you don’t have to see me in the A-10,’’ was how the postgame exchange went down between the tour de Friar force and the opposing coach.
What was Cox’s response?
“Damn right. I’m glad I don’t,” he said. “That kid has improved a lot. You have to give [PC coach Ed Cooley] and his staff a lot of credit for that improvement. He’s bought into his role. He’s not doing anything he necessarily can’t do. He’s not exposing himself. He’s out there finishing around the rim and he killed us on the offensive glass today.”
The time has come for the sleeper tag to be discarded. After a rough-and-rumble two-game week that culminated with the Friars turning away the Rams, 66-52,
to the delight of a sold-out Dunkin’ Donuts Center, it’s abundantly clear that Croswell has earned a prominent place in Cooley’s rotation moving forward. Similar to the Texas Tech, Croswell put on his hard hat and went to work on his way to producing his first double-double in a PC uniform (13 points, 15 rebounds).
Now you know why Cox is thrilled to no longer have to deal with Croswell, the La Salle Explorer version. For the second straight game, Nate Watson was relegated to second-tier status – seven points versus URI after a five-point effort against Texas Tech. For the second time in as many games, it was Croswell to the rescue.
For someone who was a tendency to flash those pearly whites after he scores, Croswell noted that you too would be pleased if you’re seeing all the time and effort you’ve been putting finally translate into tangible results.
“When you see how hard you work, it’s reassuring,” said Croswell.
No longer should Friar fans view Croswell as a wrecking ball on the offensive glass – a trait that largely defined him during his two seasons at La Salle. He’s worked to expand his offensive horizons, witnessed by the catch he made at the elbow before turning and going in for a two-handed dunk that helped Providence regain its footing in the first half after URI wiped out an early 12-point deficit to go up 20-17.
The throw-down by Croswell was part of a tide-turning 18-4 run that propelled PC to a 35-24 lead at halftime. It was the forward who ended a scoreless drought that lasted nearly even minutes for the Friars. He continued to enjoy a post-Thanksgiving feast with a series of follow-up slams and putbacks on his way to pulling into the break with 11 points and nine rebounds on 5-of-5 shooting.
With Watson saddled with foul trouble – he took a seat with four fouls with 6:41 remaining – Croswell was summoned and once again made his presence felt. He harassed URI big man Makhi Mitchell into a turnover that translated into a three by Noah Horchler that put PC up nine (57-48) with 5:04 remaining. From there, the Friars continued to pounce as the lead peaked at 16 with 1:26 left.
How do you follow up 11 points and six rebounds against Texas Tech? Croswell’s banner day at URI’s expense also included eight offensive rebounds, two steals, and one block. He was a plus-10 on a day when the Friars won the rebounding battle going away (45-30).
“Ed Croswell once again had a cape on,” said Cooley. “Croswell Cleaners. He cleaned up everything off the glass. His energy was good. It takes a lot of mental toughness to do what he’s doing. Right now, he’s outplaying a first-team all-conference player. When the bell is called, Ed answers it. If he’s not on this roster, we don’t win these last two games.”
Going up against Watson and Horchler in practice has played a major hand in Croswell’s rapid growth with Cooley noting the imposing nature of redshirt freshman Rafael Castro. By the time rolls around, facing guys who stand at 6-foot-9 or 6-foot-10 doesn’t seem as daunting.
The player still has to go out and perform. Over the past two games, Croswell has not just answered the call – he’s done so in an emphatic fashion.
“I don’t know how many people are respecting him the scouting report, but I hope they continue to forget him,” said Cooley. “It’s a testament to his mental toughness to be patient and trust what we’ve been telling him.”
